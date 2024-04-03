3 Victory Capital Mutual Funds for Steady Returns

Victory Capital manages $170.3 billion in client assets. It offers a diverse range of competitively priced mutual funds under its Victory funds brand. These mutual funds are overseen by professionals dedicated to helping investors reach their financial goals. The mutual funds have an expense ratio of 0.66% and approximately 66.79% of Victory mutual funds do not have any sales charges, making them accessible and cost-effective investment options. Based in San Antonio, TX, Victory Capital emerges as a reliable choice for investment.

Investing in low-cost Victory Capital Mutual Funds seems to be judicious as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three Victory Capital mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided comparatively strong performance along with lower fees.

Victory RS Global Fund RSGGX invests most of its net assets in common stocks, preferred stocks, and other convertible securities of publicly traded companies worldwide. RSGGX advisors also invest in securities of non-U.S. companies.

Adam Mezan has been the lead manager of RSGGX since Apr 30, 2018. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (5.1%), Apple Inc (5.1%), and NVIDIA Corp (2.6%) as of Dec 31, 2022.

RSGGX’s 3-year and 5-year returns are 9.4% and 12.8%, respectively. RSGGX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. Its net expense ratio is 0.85%.

To see how this fund performed compared in its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Victory Integrity Mid-Cap Value Fund MAIMX invests the majority of the fund's assets in equity securities of mid-capitalization corporations to achieve the investment objective.

Michael P. Wayton has been the lead manager of MAIMX since Oct 31, 2018. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Parker-Hannifin Corp (1.6%), Ferguson plc (1.5%) and Realty Income Corp (1.4%) as of Dec 31, 2022.

MAIMX’s 3-year and 5-year returns are 9% and 10.4%, respectively. MAIMX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. Its net expense ratio is 1%.

Victory Diversified Stock VDSRX invests most of its assets in common stock traded on U.S. exchanges. VDSRX advisors also choose to invest in securities issued by large-cap and mid-cap companies as well as in foreign securities such as American Depositary Receipts and Global Depositary Receipts.

Robert E. Crosby has been the lead manager of VDSRX since Dec 30, 2019. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (6.7%), Apple Inc (6.1%) and Alphabet Inc (4.6%) as of Dec 31, 2023.

VDSRX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 13.7% and 14.7%, respectively. VDSRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. Its net expense ratio is 0.78%.

