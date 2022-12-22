3 Vanguard Mutual Funds to Watch for Gains in 2023

Vanguard, which is one of the world's largest investment management firms, was founded by John C. Bogle in 1975. Headquartered in Vally Forge, PN, the fund had $7.1 trillion of assets under management globally as of Jun 30, 2022.



The company had more than 18,800 employees globally on Dec 31, 2021, and offers 203 funds in the United States and 207 funds in foreign markets. Vanguard provides low-cost, uncomplicated equity, fixed-income and multi-asset funds that can help investors meet their long-term goals.



Vanguard is owned entirely by funds, which is a unique feature among mutual fund firms. This structure allows management to focus more on shareholder interests, according to the company. Among the biggest advantages, Vanguard claims to offer low-cost, no-load funds. That means the fund doesn’t charge investors when fund shares are being bought or sold.



Vanguard Mutual Funds Impress in 2022



In the past year, the S&P 500, the Dow and the Nasdaq have posted negative returns of 17.8%, 7.45% and 31.25%, respectively. Compared with the broader markets, the below-mentioned funds have given a positive return.



We have thus selected three Vanguard mutual funds that not only preserved investors’ wealth but also generated spectacular returns in 2022. Moreover, we expect them to perform well in the long term. These funds have the majority of their investments in sectors like energy, finance, non-durable, health, industrial cycle, utilities and basic materials.



These funds boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or Rank 3 (Hold), have positive one-year, three-year, and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and carry a low expense ratio compared to the category average. Notably, mutual funds, in general, reduce transaction costs and diversify portfolios without an array of commission charges mostly associated with stock purchases (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).



Vanguard Equity Income VEIPX invests most of its net assets in common stocks of mid and large-capitalization companies that, according to its advisor, are relatively undervalued. VEIPX advisors choose to invest in stocks that consistently pay out above-average levels of dividend.



Sharon Hill has been the lead manager of VEIPX since Feb 26, 2021. Most of the fund’s exposure is in sectors like finance (20.33%), health (14.50%), and non-durable (13.59%) as of 11/30/2022.



VEIPX’s one-year, three-year and five-year annualized returns are almost 10.5%, 11.4% and 9.9%, respectively. VEIPX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and an annual expense ratio of 0.28%, which is less than the category average of 0.94%.



To see how this fund performed compared in its category and other 1, 2, and 3 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.



Vanguard Specialized Portfolios Energy Fund VGENX invests most of its net assets in common stocks of companies that are principally engaged in the energy industry. VGENX chooses to invest in companies that manufacture and service components required in the exploration, production and transmission of energy or energy fuels, energy research, energy conservation and pollution control.



G. Thomas Levering has been the lead manager of VGENX since Jan 16, 2020, and most of the fund’s exposure is in sectors like energy (49.54%), utilities (34.34%), and industrial cyclical (7.45%) as of 11/30/2022.



VGENX’s one-year, three-year and five-year annualized returns are almost 34.8%, 6.22%, and 1.88%, respectively. VGENX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #3 and an annual expense ratio of 0.43%, which is less than the category average of 1.07%.



Vanguard Global Capital Cycles Fund Investor Shares VGPMX seeks above-average compounded returns by investing in securities of domestic and foreign companies (including emerging markets), irrespective of their market capitalization. VGPMX chooses to invest in companies across a range of sectors with declining capital spending and avoid companies, assets and business models that can be easily replicated.



Keith E White has been the lead manager of VGPMX since Jul 27, 2018, and most of the fund’s exposure is in sectors like basic material (37.04%), utilities (13.59%) and financial services (13.15%) as of 7/31/2022.



VGPMX’s one-year, three-year and five-year annualized returns are almost 12.1%, 16.5% and 5.7%, respectively. VGPMX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and an annual expense ratio of 0.42% compared to the category average of 0.95%.

