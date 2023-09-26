3 Vanguard Mutual Funds to Buy Now

Vanguard, founded in 1975, had $7.7 trillion in assets under management as of April 2023.Vanguard, under the leadership of CEO and chairman Tim Buckley, has consistently demonstrated its commitment to low-cost investing. The average expense ratio of Vanguard's mutual funds stands at a remarkable 0.09%, making it cost-effective for investors to grow their wealth over time. It offers no-load funds, meaning investors won't incur any additional fees when buying or selling. With a history of delivering positive returns and a diverse range of investment options all this makes it an attractive choice for investment.



These funds boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy), have positive year-to-date, three-year, and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and carry a low expense ratio compared to the category average. Notably, mutual funds, in general, reduce transaction costs and diversify portfolios without an array of commission charges mostly associated with stock purchases (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).



Vanguard Explorer Fund VEXPX invests mostly in stocks of small and mid-cap companies, which, according to its advisors, have high growth potential. VEXPX advisors choose to invest in companies with the scope for high capital appreciation over dividend income.



Brian M. Angerame has been the lead manager of VEXPX since Mar 19, 2017. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companieslike Graphic Packaging Holding Co (0.9%), ICON Public Ltd Co (0.8%) and Burlington Stores, Inc. (0.8%) as of Apr 30, 2023.



VEXPX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 7% and 6.5%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.46% compared to the category average of 1.21%. VEXPX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.



Vanguard Whitehall Funds, Selected Value Fund VASVX seeks long-term growth of capital by investing in value stocks of mid and small-capitalization companies.



Richard Lawrence Greenberg has been the lead manager of VASVX since Feb 24, 2005. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companieslike AerCap Holdings NV (3.3%), Gildan Activewear Inc. (1.9%) and TE Connectivity Ltd. (1.9%) as of Apr 30, 2023.



VASVX’s3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 18.6% and 9%, respectively. VASVX has an annual expense ratio of 0.43%, which is less than the category average of 1.01%.



Vanguard Growth & Income Inv Fund VQNPX seeks long-term growth of capital and income from dividends by investing in a diversified group of stocks that have investment characteristics like companies listed in the S&P 500 Index but are expected to provide a higher total return than the index.



Hal W. Reynolds has been the lead manager of VQNPX since Sep 29, 2011. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Apple Inc. (7.4%), Microsoft Corp. (7.1%), and NVIDIA Corp. (2.8%) as of Jun 30, 2023.



VQNPX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 10.5% and 10.5%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.32% compared with the category average of 0.84%. VQNPX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?



Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>









7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (VQNPX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (VEXPX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (VASVX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.