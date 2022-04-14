3 Vanguard Mutual Funds to Buy for Attractive Returns

Vanguard is one of the world’s largest asset management corporations, with more than $8.1 trillion in global assets under management as of Jan 31, 2022. It offers nearly 215 domestic funds and 207 funds for foreign markets. It offers asset management and financial planning services to more than 30 million clients worldwide.

Unlike other mutual fund companies, Vanguard is owned by the fund’s shareholders, which helps its management focus more on shareholder interests. Its other advantages include the claim to offer low fund expense. Vanguard was founded by John C. Bogle in 1975.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Vanguard Funds, namely, Vanguard Windsor II Fund Investor Share VWNFX, Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares VPMCX, and Vanguard Explorer Fund Investor Class VEXPX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Vanguard Mutual Funds.

Vanguard Windsor II Fund Investor Share seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in undervalued large and mid-capitalization companies. VWNFX advisors generally select stocks based on earnings, book value, and dividend yield.

Vanguard Windsor II Fund Investor Share has a three-year annualized return of 17.9%. As of the end of October 2021, VWNFX held 177 issues, with 5.42% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.

Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares invests mainly in undervalued stocks with more than average earnings growth potential. VPMCX generally invests in large and mid-cap companies.

Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares has three-year annualized returns of 16.3%. VPMCX has an expense ratio of 0.38% compared with the category average of 0.84%.

Vanguard Explorer Fund Investor Class aims for long-term capital appreciation by investing in small and medium-cap companies. VEXPX advisors choose to invest in companies based on superior growth potential.

Vanguard Explorer Fund Investor Class has returned 15.6% in the past three years. Ryan Edward Crane has been one of the fund managers of VEXPX since August 2013.

