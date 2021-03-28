3 Vanguard ETFs to Buy and Hold for Decades

Investing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is one of the best ways to build long-term wealth, and there are many advantages to this type of investment.

For one, they can limit your risk. Each ETF can contain dozens or hundreds of stocks, often from many different industries. This helps you avoid putting all your eggs in one basket.

In addition, ETFs require very little upkeep. All you have to do is invest consistently and hold on to your investments for as long as possible. And these Vanguard ETFs, in particular, are investments you'll want to keep for the long term.

1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

The S&P 500 is a stock market index that includes 500 of the largest publicly traded U.S. companies. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) tracks the S&P 500, meaning it includes all the same stocks.

This ETF is relatively low risk. The S&P 500 itself has experienced average returns of around 10% per year since its inception, and it's recovered from countless market corrections, downturns, and crashes over the years.

While there are never any guarantees in the world of investing, there's a very good chance you'll see long-term positive returns when investing in an S&P 500 ETF.

2. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT: VTI) is similar to the S&P 500 ETF, except it's broader. The S&P 500 ETF focuses on large-cap stocks, while the Total Stock Market ETF contains small-cap stocks and mid-cap stocks in addition to large-cap stocks.

The advantage of investing in both large and smaller companies is that it creates a more diversified portfolio. Small- and mid-cap stocks can be more volatile than large-cap stocks, but they could also earn above-average returns. By investing in companies of all sizes, you can limit your risk while maximizing your earnings.

This ETF aims to represent the performance of the stock market as a whole, which makes it a solid long-term investment. Historically, the stock market has experienced positive long-term returns. By investing in an ETF that follows the market, you're likely to see positive returns over time as well.

3. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

The Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: VUG) includes more than 250 stocks from companies with high potential for growth.

Growth ETFs can carry more risk than S&P 500 ETFs or Total Stock Market ETFs. However, high-growth companies also tend to see higher average returns than more established corporations. And with more than 250 stocks in the fund, that helps diversify your portfolio and limit your risk.

In addition, the largest stocks in this particular growth ETF include Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Google's parent company, Alphabet. While they are high-growth companies, they're also solid companies with strong track records, which lowers your risk.

Investing for the long term is key

Regardless of where you choose to invest, be sure you're taking a long-term approach. The stock market isn't a "get rich quick" scheme, and it takes time to see substantial returns.

ETFs are a great option for many investors. These Vanguard ETFs make great long-term investments, and the longer you hold them, the more money you could potentially earn.

