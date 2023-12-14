3 Vanguard ETFs That Can Serve as a Complete Portfolio

Investing doesn't have to be stressful or even time-consuming. Academic studies have shown that one of the best ways to grow your money over time is to use a dollar-cost averaging strategy and buy low-cost, passively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track broad swaths of the market.

Within the diverse universe of passively managed ETFs, the Vanguard family has consistently been among the best performers, as well as among the most cost-efficient, in the space. The reason is that Vanguard is owned by its shareholders, allowing it to charge industry-low fees.

A full portfolio can be created with Vanguard products that can achieve returns comparable (and probably superior) to the benchmark S&P 500 index. Here's a nuts and bolts overview of three Vanguard funds that should cover the investing needs of most non-professionals looking to grow their money in a hassle-free and tax-efficient manner over the long term.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund

The S&P 500 is a widely used benchmark for the U.S. stock market. The Vanguard 500 Index Fund (NYSEMKT: VOO) is a low-cost indexed ETF that tracks this benchmark.

The fund has a yield of 1.48% and charges only 0.03% in fees, compared to the average of 0.76% for similar funds. Its performance matches the index exactly, with a beta of 1 and an alpha of 0. If you had invested $10,000 in the fund when it started in 2010, you would have $54,220 today (assuming dividends were reinvested and before taxes).

Vanguard Growth Index Fund

The CRSP U.S. Large Cap Growth Index tracks the performance of 85% of the largest American companies. The Vanguard Growth Index Fund (NYSEMKT: VUG) tracks this U.S. large-cap benchmark.

It has a rock-bottom expense ratio of 0.04%, compared to the category average of 0.95%, and comes with a yield of 0.56%. However, the VUG isn't a replica of its benchmark index, as shown by its beta of 1.18 and alpha of -2.6.

Relative to the S&P 500, this Vanguard large-cap growth fund has provided substantially superior returns since its inception in 2004. A $10,000 investment in this fund at its debut would be worth $74,690 today. By comparison, the same amount invested in a fund tracking the S&P 500 would be worth $59,540.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund

While stocks are exceptional growth vehicles, they're also inherently risky, and marketwide downturns are common in the modern market. As a result, it's generally a good idea to have a portion of your capital invested in lower-risk assets, like bonds.

Although there are hundreds of bond funds to choose from, the Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ: BND) should serve the investing needs of most individuals who aren't obsessing over their portfolios on a daily or weekly basis.

The BND tracks the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index, which measures the performance of a wide variety of public, investment-grade, taxable, and U.S.-based fixed-income securities. It sports an alpha of 0, a beta of 1, an expense ratio of 0.03%, and a yield of 3.08%.

Over the past 10 years, the BND has delivered positive total returns of 16.3%. It has markedly outperformed short-term treasuries, as well (total 10-year return of 9.13%).

Should you invest $1,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now... and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF wasn't one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 11, 2023

George Budwell has positions in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Bond Index Funds-Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Index Funds-Vanguard Growth ETF, and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.