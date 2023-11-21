3 Value Stocks You’ll Regret Not Buying Soon: November 2023

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are amid another rally after entering “correction territory” in October. This week’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, which indicated headline U.S. inflation essentially stalled in October while the “core” consumer price index increased only 0.2% from September, is exciting traders and equities investors alike. However, there are still some undervalued value stocks out there that deserve the attention of value investors.

Without further ado, below are three value stocks investors should consider buying soon.

Brazil’s state-run oil and gas company, Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), has not let investors down yet this year and remains a top emerging market performer. Shares have risen more than 80% since the start of 2023, and surprisingly, Petrobras’s valuation is still relatively cheap.

PBR trades at about 3.7 times forward earnings, and the stock could be primed for strong growth in 2024.

Petrobras recently raised its projection for oil and gas production this year, and the firm lifted its 2023 oil and gas output to 2.8 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) from 2.6 million boed previously. As war rages in the Middle East and OPEC production cuts remain in place, oil prices could climb soon, and Brazilian oil companies could continue to pick up the tab on providing oil to the rest of the world. Petrobras will stand to benefit from these trends, and so will its shareholders.

Speaking about oil markets, another value stock investors should consider adding to their portfolio is oil tanker company Frontline (NYSE:FRO). The company benefits from the high demand for oil transportation and the low operating costs of its modern and fuel-efficient 67 vessels.

Like Petrobras, as the Middle Eastern oil producers have cut production, oil tankers have increasingly traveled across the Atlantic Ocean to ship crude from Brazil, the United States, and Guyana to Asian countries. These longer distances have pushed up “ton-miles,” or the amount of crude shipped and the space, and as a result, revenue.

If OPEC production cuts remain in place through much of 2024, Frontline could continue to increase revenue and earnings.

The largest U.S. bank by assets is a leader in consumer banking, investment banking, asset management, and wealth management. JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) has a diversified and resilient business model that generates consistent profits and dividends. In the third quarter of 2023, JPMorgan beat Wall Street’s revenue and earnings estimates.

In particular, the nation’s largest bank reported $40.7 billion in revenue, up 21.5% from the same period last year, and $13.5 billion in net income, up 35.1% Y/Y.

The recent CPI report alluded to in the introduction section could signal the U.S. Federal Reserve is done with interest rate hikes, which would prevent the economy from falling into recession territory. As long as the economy performs, banks like JPM will benefit. JPM’s price-to-earnings ratio trades around 9.6 times forward earnings, making it a solid value stock in the financial sector.

