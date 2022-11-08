3 Value Stocks To Watch In November 2022

Value stocks are a type of stock that tends to be undervalued by the market. What that, value investors believe that these stocks are worth more than the current market price, and so they purchase them in the hopes of achieving capital gains. Value stocks tend to be found in companies with strong fundamentals but which are currently out of favor with investors.

For example, a company might be undergoing a period of transition or experiencing short-term setbacks. However, value investors believe that the company has long-term potential and that its stock price will eventually rebound. Value stocks can be an attractive investment for those patient investors who are willing to wait for the market to recognize the true value of the company. Considering this, let’s check out three trending value stocks to watch in the stock market right now.

Value Stocks To Invest In [Or Avoid] Right Now

1. Pfizer (PFE Stock)

To start let’s look at Pfizer Inc. (PFE). Pfizer is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world, with operations in more than 150 countries. Pfizer’s products include many well-known prescription drugs, such as Viagra and Celebrex, as well as over-the-counter medicines, such as Advil and Caltrate. Pfizer also manufactures animal health products and consumer health products, such as ChapStick and Preparation H.

PFE Recent Stock News

At the beginning of this month, Pfizer reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 financial results. In the report, Pfizer announced Q3 2022 earnings of $1.78 per share, with revenue of $22.6 billion. This is compared to the analysts’ consensus earnings estimate which was $1.47 per share, along with revenue estimates of $25.4 billion.

Additionally, the company said its projecting 2022 earnings in the range of $6.40 to $6.50 per share, and revenue in the range of $99.50 billion to $102 billion.

Dr. Albert Bourla, Chairman and CEO, commented: “I continue to be proud of our colleagues’ excellence, ingenuity and unwavering commitment to bringing breakthroughs to patients. Over the next 18 months, we expect to have up to 19 new products or indications in the market – including the five for which we have already begun co-promotion or commercialization earlier this year.“

PFE Stock Chart

In the last month of trading action, shares of PFE stock have bounced 13.41%. As of Tuesday’s closing bell, Pfizer stock closed the day modestly higher by 0.55% at $47.35 a share.

2. Global Payments (GPN Stock)

Next, Global Payments Inc. (GPN) is a provider of electronic transaction processing services. The company offers a wide range of solutions that allow businesses to accept credit, debit, and other forms of payment. Global Payments Inc also provides data security and fraud prevention solutions to help businesses protect themselves from fraud and data breaches.

GPN Recent Stock News

At the end of last month, Global Payments reported its 3rd quarter 2022 financial results. In them, Global Payments notched in Q3 2022 earnings of $2.46 per share, and revenue of $2.3 billion. Meanwhile, Wall Street’s consensus earnings estimate was $2.47 per share, and revenue of $2.1 billion. What’s more, the company posted a 3.8% increase in revenue compared to the same period, a year prior.

Jeff Sloan, Chief Executive Officer at GPN commented, “We delivered record results in the third quarter consistent with our raised cycle guidance (on a constant currency basis and excluding dispositions), highlighting the resiliency of our business model and our ongoing track record of execution across market cycles.“

GPN Stock Chart

Over the last month of trading, GPN stock is down by 8.94%. As of Tuesday’s stock market close, shares of Global Payments closed the day green by 0.81% at $99.94 a share.

3. Comcast (CMCSA Stock)

Lastly, Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is an American telecommunications conglomerate that is the largest broadcasting and cable television company in the world by revenue. In addition, Comcast provides a variety of services, including high-speed Internet, telephone, and digital television.

CMCSA Recent Stock News

At the end of October, Comcast reported a beat for its third-quarter 2022 earnings results. Specifically, the company reported Q3 2022 earnings of $0.96 per share, with revenue of $29.8 billion. Meanwhile, the street’s consensus estimates for the 3rd quarter of 2022 was earnings of $0.89 per share, and revenue of $30.1 billion.

Brian L. Roberts, Chairman and CEO of Comcast commented, “I’m proud of the company and our strong financial results this quarter. We delivered solid growth in adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS, generated significant free cash flow, invested in our businesses’ future and returned a record amount of capital to our shareholders. This performance is a testament to our consistent strategic focus on innovation and our team’s ability to execute at the highest level in any environment.“

CMCSA Stock Chart

In the last month of trading, shares of Comcast stock have recovered by 9.51%. In addition, on Tuesday, CMCSA stock is trading at $31.90 a share.

