3 Value Stocks to Buy at 52-Week Low in February

In the face of persistent market challenges, savvy investors focus on value stocks. Despite the headwinds of political uncertainty, inflationary pressures and the Federal Reserve’s looming decisions, analysts maintain a cautiously optimistic outlook, predicting a heartening ascent in the market’s trajectory, particularly in the back end of 2024.

Amid this cautiously optimistic landscape, the allure of value stocks shines brightly, offering a prudent path for those looking to capitalize on underappreciated gems. As markets ebb and flow, the art of value investing not only withstands but thrives amidst market tumult, solidifying its stature as a pivotal strategy for those seeking to fortify their portfolios with resilient assets.

Pfizer (PFE)

Source: Manuel Esteban / Shutterstock.com

Price (52-week low): $25.76

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has carved out a distinctive niche in the Big Pharma landscape, offering forward-looking growth potential in 2024. With a healthy dividend yield of 6% and an appealing price-to-sales ratio of 2.5 times, Pfizer stands apart, showcasing its inherent value. CEO Albert Bourla’s proactive approach, particularly in navigating the firm’s challenges, underscores a commitment to innovation and excellence. Its pivot towards cancer therapies and entry into the burgeoning obesity-drug market, along with the strategic acquisition of Seagen, signals a dynamic evolution.

Despite the ebb in coronavirus medication sales, Pfizer’s performance in the fourth quarter defied expectations, revealing a resilience that caught the market’s attention. The reported surprise profit and revenues outperforming forecasts underscore its robust foundation, portraying a company adeptly navigating a transitional phase. With a reaffirmed revenue outlook for 2024 and a clear earnings projection, Pfizer is building on a clear strategy for sustained growth and shareholder value in a transforming healthcare landscape.

Newmont (NEM)

Source: Dilok Klaisataporn / Shutterstock.com

Price (52-week low): $33.59

Newmont (NYSE:NEM), a top-tier player in the gold mining sector, emerges as a compelling investment amidst the recent market volatility. Despite experiencing a dip in its share price, Newmont’s robust operational backbone and powerful presence in geopolitically stable regions position it for long-term growth. The resilience of thegold market undeterred by rising interest rates, presents a bullish case for precious metals, positioning firms like Newmont for success. Offering a notable dividend yield of nearly 5% and a valuation that is attractively below the industry norm, Newmont distinguishes itself as a wise pick for investors seeking gold exposure.

Financially, Newmont has a relatively strong balance sheet, providing ample leeway for organic growth and strategic acquisitions. This financial stability was exemplified in November with the acquisition of Newcrest Mining, a move heralding the creation of the world’s foremost gold company with a major copper production arm. Further bolstering its investment appeal, Newmont reported a $1 billion operating cash flow in the third quarter.

Furthermore, the consensus among analysts, as reflected on Tipranks, leans toward a ‘moderate buy’ for NEM stock based on 13 ratings. These analysts forecast an enticing 40% upside potential for the stock, highlighting Newmont’s strong market position and financial health.

Altria (MO)

Source: viewimage / Shutterstock.com

Price (52-week low): $39.06

Despite a secular decline in smoking rates, Altria (NYSE:MO) remains a dominant force in the tobacco industry, spurred by its enduring consumer demand for cigarettes. This unique market position enables Altria to be a powerhouse in free cash flow generation, with the company reporting a staggering $12 billion in free cash flows on a trailing twelve-month basis. Additionally, its financial prowess is further underscored by Altria’s substantial dividend yield of more than 9.4% and its remarkable track record of 54 years of consistent dividend growth.

In recent developments, Altria’s performance in the market has shown resilience. Its shares edged higher in early trading post the announcement of its fourth-quarter earnings report, which met expectations and the introduction of a new $1 billion share buyback plan. Although the report indicated a 2.2% dip in revenue, primarily due to a decrease in the smokeable products segment, this was partially offset by gains in the oral tobacco products segment. Despite these challenges, Altria managed to maintain its adjusted earnings per share at $1.18, aligning with analysts’ expectations. The company’s powerful dividend yield, dependable dividend growth, and proactive capital allocation strategies position it as a potentially attractive choice for investors seeking stability and sturdy returns.

