3 Utility Stocks to Buy as the Sector Emerges as a Safe Haven

In 2025, U.S. utilities have emerged from a transformative period to a phase of renewed relevance. After trailing the broader market through 2023, they bounced back in the latter half of 2024, and momentum has continued this year. The S&P 500 Utilities Select Sector SPDR (XLU) has grown 9.9% year to date, as of July 16.

This year’s macro environment, characterized by elevated interest rates and persistent inflation, has highlighted the inherent resilience of utilities. Their regulated business models, predictable cash flows and high dividend yields have rendered them an attractive shelter. With economic growth slowing and tariff pressure rising, many institutional investors are opting for a “risk-off” posture, allotting capital into defensive sectors like utilities. Consequently, stocks like Enel SpA ENLAY, Deutsche Telekom AG DTEGY and Telenor ASA TELNY have emerged as good investment prospects.

But it is not just about shelter. Utilities today stand at the crossroads of meaningful structural change. Massive grid modernization efforts, including smart meters, distributed energy integration, renewables build-out and resilience upgrades, are ongoing under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and other federal programs. These efforts are enabling utilities to lean into cleaner energy while upgrading their systems, thus setting the stage for long-term growth. Yet, there are risks like rising rates and increasing borrowing costs for capital-intensive utilities to consider.

Thus, the utilities sector in 2025 offers a compelling combination of stability and opportunity. The sector is supported by reliable price structures, strong regulatory backing and skyrocketing demand anchored by electrification. Their defensive posture provides protection, while structural investment supports sustainable earnings growth over the medium term. Investors seeking reliability and long-term upside appear to have rediscovered utilities as a strategic cornerstone of portfolio resilience.

Additionally, utilities are usually considered long-term buy-and-hold options as they regularly declare dividends, and dividend yields on utility stocks are generally higher than those paid by other equities. In this environment, utility stocks provide much-needed stability and growth potential. Hence, astute investors should consider such stocks at present.

Our Choices

The stocks below have a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy). The search was also narrowed down with a VGM Score of A or B. Here, V stands for Value, G for Growth and M for Momentum. The score is a weighted combination of these three metrics. Such a score allows one to eliminate the negative aspects of stocks and select winners. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Enel is a global operator in the electricity and gas sector. ENLAY’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 8.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has improved 11.3% over the past 60 days. This Zacks Rank #2 company has a VGM Score of B.

Deutsche Telekom is an integrated telecommunication services company. DTEGY’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 18.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has improved 5.2% over the past 60 days. This Zacks Rank #1 company has a VGM Score of A.

Telenor is a global telecommunications company. TELNY’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 24.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has improved 10.1% over the past 60 days. This Zacks Rank #1 company has a VGM Score of B.

