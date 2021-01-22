3 Utilities Mutual Funds That You Must Buy for Steady Returns

Investors looking for stable current income would do well to consider utility funds. They are used as defensive instruments, which protect investments during a market downturn. This is because the demand for essential services such as those provided by utilities remains unchanged even during difficult times.

In recent years, many funds in this category have increased their exposure to emerging markets and unregulated companies. Though this strategy has increased the risk involved, it has also generated higher returns.

Below we share with you three top-ranked utilities mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

American Century Utilities Fund Investor Class BULIX aims for current income and long-term growth of capital and income. The fund invests most of its net assets in equity securities of companies engaged in the utilities industry. BULIXhas returned nearly 6.3% in the past three years.

As of the end of December 2020, BULIX held 60 issues with 15.57% of its assets invested in NextEra Energy Inc.

Cohen & Steers Global Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Class A CSUAX aims for total return. It invests the lion’s share of its total assets in domestic as well as foreign common stocks and other equity securities that are issued by infrastructure companies, which consist of utilities, pipelines, toll roads, airports, railroads, marine ports, telecommunications companies and other infrastructure companies. CSUAX has three-year annualized returns of 5.4%.

Robert S. Becker is the fund manager of CSUAX since 2004.

Fidelity Select Utilities Portfolio FSUTX seeks growth in capital. The fund invest the majority of its assets in securities of companies primarily involved in the utilities industry and companies deriving a large portion of their revenues from their utility operations. It has three-year annualized returns of 7.8%.

FSUTXhas an expense ratio of 0.75% compared to the category average of 1.10%.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all utility mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Get Your Free (BULIX): Fund Analysis Report



Get Your Free (FSUTX): Fund Analysis Report



Get Your Free (CSUAX): Fund Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.