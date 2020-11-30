3 USAA Mutual Funds You Must Have in Your Portfolio

USAA Investment Management Company allocates assets across a wide range of mutual fund categories, including equity and fixed-income funds. The company seeks to follow military values — Service, Loyalty, Honesty and Integrity — to offer financial services such as brokerage services and discretionary asset management. Founded 40 years ago, the company aims to offer the best options at low initial investments and reasonable entry points.

Last year, Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. acquired USAA Asset Management Company. This comprises USAA’s Mutual Fund and ETF businesses and its 529 College Savings Plan. As of Oct 31, 2020, Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. had $131.1 billion in assets under management.

Below we share with you three top-ranked USAA mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

USAA Managed Allocation Fund UMAFX aims to maximize its total return, which mostly comprises capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity securities and fixed-income securities through investments in shares of other investment companies. These could include U.S. and foreign ETFs and REITs. UMAFX has three-year annualized returns of 3.7%.

As of the end of September 2020, UMAFX held five issues, with 25.% of its assets invested in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF.

USAA Cornerstone Conservative Fund USCCX aims for current income. The fund invests the majority of its assets in fixed-income securities. USCCX may also invest in equity securities. It follows a fund-of-funds strategy of investing its assets in a selection of affiliated mutual funds and ETFs through which it invests in fixed-income securities and equity securities. USCCX has returned 4.3% in the past three years.

USCCXhas an expense ratio of 0.57% compared to the category average of 0.65%.

USAA New York Bond Fund USNYX invests mainly in investment-grade securities that are issued by the New York state and related government agencies. USNYX seeks to provide interest income free from federal income tax as well as New York City and New York State personal income taxes. The fund maintains a dollar-weighted portfolio whose average maturity is 10 years or higher. USNYX has three-year annualized returns of 3.4%.

Regina G. Conklin is one of USNYX’s fund managers since 2010.

