3 USAA Mutual Funds to Snap Up Today

USAA Investment Management Company allocates assets across a wide range of mutual fund categories, including equity and fixed-income funds. The company seeks to follow military values — Service, Loyalty, Honesty and Integrity — to offer financial services such as brokerage services and discretionary asset management.

Founded 40 years ago, the company has invested in more than 50 mutual funds. The company aims to offer the best options at low initial investments and reasonable entry points.

On Jul 1, Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. completed the acquisition of USAA Asset Management Company, which comprises USAA’s Mutual Fund, ETF businesses and the latter’s 529 College Savings Plan. As of Apr 30, 2019, Victory Capital had $61.0 billion in assets under management and USAA Asset Management Company had $81.3 billion in assets under management.

Below we share with you three top-ranked USAA mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of USAA funds.

USAA New York Bond Fund USNYX invests mainly in investment-grade securities that are issued by the New York state and related government agencies. USNYX seeks to provide interest income free from federal income tax as well as New York City and New York State personal income taxes. The fund maintains a dollar-weighted portfolio whose average maturity is 10 years or higher. USNYX has three-year annualized returns of 3.2%.

USNYX has an expense ratio of 0.65% compared to the category average of 0.80%.

USAA Cornerstone Conservative Fund USCCX aims for current income. The fund invests the majority of its assets in fixed-income securities. USCCX may also invest in equity securities. It follows a fund-of-funds strategy of investing its assets in a selection of affiliated mutual funds and ETFs through which it invests in fixed-income securities and equity securities. USCCX has returned 2.2% in the past three years.

Wasif A. Latif is one of USCCX’s fund managers since 2012.

USAA Target Managed Allocation Fund UTMAX aims to increase its total return through capital growth. The fund primarily picks U.S. and non-U.S. equity securities and fixed-income securities through investments in shares of other investment companies, which could comprise ETFs and REITs. UTMAX has three-year annualized returns of 0.3%.

As of the end of March 2020, UTMAX held 17 issues, with 3.16% of its assets invested in United States Treasury Notes 1.88%.

