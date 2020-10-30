3 USAA Mutual Funds for Scintillating Returns

USAA Investment Management Company allocates assets across a wide range of mutual fund categories, including equity and fixed-income funds. The company seeks to follow military values — Service, Loyalty, Honesty and Integrity — to offer financial services such as brokerage services and discretionary asset management.

Founded more than 40 years ago, the company has invested in more than 50 mutual funds. It aims to offer the best options at low initial investments and reasonable entry points.

Last year, Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. completed the acquisition of USAA Asset Management Company, which comprises USAA’s Mutual Fund, ETF businesses and the latter’s 529 College Savings Plan. As of Sep 30, 2020, Victory Capital had $132.7 billion in assets under management.

Below we share with you three top-ranked USAA mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of USAA funds.

USAA Cornerstone Conservative Fund USCCX aims for current income. The fund invests the majority of its assets in fixed-income securities. USCCX may also invest in equity securities. It follows a fund-of-funds strategy of investing its assets in a selection of affiliated mutual funds and ETFs through which it invests in fixed-income securities and equity securities. USCCX has returned 4.6% in the past three years.

Wasif A. Latif is one of USCCX’s fund managers since 2012.

USAA Income Fund USAIX aims for maximum current income without excessive risk to principal. The fund invests mainly in U.S. dollar-denominated fixed-income securities selected for their high yields compared to the risk involved. USAIX has three-year annualized returns of 5.2%.

USAIX has an expense ratio of 0.52% compared to the category average of 0.80%.

USAA Growth and Tax Strategy Fund USBLX aims for both income, which is exempt from federal income tax, and long-term growth of capital. The fund invests the majority of its assets in tax-exempt bonds, money-market instruments and blue-chip stocks. It is managed with an objective of minimizing the affect of federal income tax to its investors. USBLX has three-year annualized returns of 7.7%.

As of the end of September 2020, USBLX held 759 issues, with 3.31% of its assets invested in Apple Inc.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all USAA mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of USAA funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Get Your Free (USAIX): Fund Analysis Report



Get Your Free (USBLX): Fund Analysis Report



Get Your Free (USCCX): Fund Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.