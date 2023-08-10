3 Upcoming Quarterly Releases Investors Can't Ignore

The Q2 earnings season is largely behind us, with over 90% of S&P 500 companies already revealing quarterly results.

Earnings season hasn’t been great, but not bad, given the prior fears of an impending earnings ‘meltdown.’

For the S&P 500 companies that have reported, total earnings are down -9.6% year-over-year on +0.4% higher revenues.

In addition, 78.8% have exceeded EPS estimates, and 65.0% have beat revenue expectations.

While the bulk of the Q2 cycle is behind us, many notable companies are still slated to report next week, including Home Depot HD, Target TGT, and Deere & Co. DE. But how do estimates stack up heading into the release?

Let’s take a closer look.

Target

Analysts have lowered their expectations for the upcoming release over the last several months, with the $1.49 Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate down more than 5%. Still, the company is expected to post significant growth, as the estimate reflects a positive 280% change from the year-ago quarter.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In addition, our consensus revenue estimate stands at $25.6 billion, modestly lower than the year-ago figure. The earnings bump and revenue decline likely reflect more effective cost controls. It’s worth noting that the quarterly estimate has been revised 1% lower since mid-May.

The company posted bottom line results well above expectations in its latest release, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by nearly 20% but falling short of revenue expectations modestly. Shares have faced selling pressure in back-to-back releases, as shown below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Home Depot

Analysts have primarily kept their expectations for the quarter to be reported, with the $4.46 Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate unchanged over the last 60 days. The value reflects a 12% pullback in earnings from the year-ago quarter.

Home Depot is forecasted to bring in $42.2 billion per the Zacks Consensus Estimate, reflecting a modest pullback of 3.5% from the year-ago quarter. The quarterly estimate has been taken a fractional 0.4% lower since mid-May.

The company posted somewhat mixed results in its latest release, exceeding earnings expectations but marginally falling short of the consensus revenue estimate. Still, the market reacted highly positively to the print, causing HD shares to embark on a fresh uptrend post-earnings.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Deere & Co.

Over the last several months, analysts have slightly lowered their expectations, with the $8.12 per share Zacks Consensus Estimate down 0.4% but reflecting year-over-year growth of more than 30%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The machinery titan’s revenue is forecasted to see a solid improvement as well, as the $14.2 billion quarterly estimate implies growth of nearly 10% year-over-year. In addition, the quarterly estimate has been revised 2% lower since mid-May.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Deere posted notably strong results in its latest release, exceeding earnings and revenue expectations by 13% and 8%, respectively. Shares faced selling pressure post-earnings but have since recovered nicely, as we can see below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Earnings season is slowly winding down, with most S&P 500 members already revealing quarterly results. The Q2 cycle has largely been better than feared, helping to keep sentiment in check.

Still, many notable companies have yet to report, including Deere & Co. DE, Home Depot HD, and Target TGT.

Home Depot reports on August 15th, Target on the 16th, and Deere on the 18th.

Target and Deere are forecasted to post solid earnings growth, whereas Home Depot’s earnings are forecasted to decline from the year-ago period. HD and DE currently sport a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), whereas TGT carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating bearish revisions among analysts.

