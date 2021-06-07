3 Unstoppable Stocks You Can Buy Right Now for Less Than $100

You get what you pay for. You've no doubt heard that expression plenty of times in reference to getting a low-quality product for a low price. And it's usually true that cheap things are cheap for a reason.

However, there's a twist when it comes to investing in stocks. You do get what you pay for. Stocks with great growth prospects typically trade at premium valuations. But share prices don't always correlate with those valuations. A stock with a really high share price can actually be cheap based on the company's earnings and vice versa.

The bottom line here is that some great stocks come with high share prices and some don't. You don't necessarily need to shell out a lot of money to pick up shares of a rock-solid business with tremendous potential. Here are three unstoppable stocks you can buy right now for less than $100.

Ball Corporation

Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) started out nearly 140 years ago making glass jars for canning fruits. The company has transformed through the years. Today, it's the world's leading supplier of aluminum packaging solutions and also has an aerospace unit that contracts primarily with the U.S. government. You can currently buy a share of Ball for around $83.

In 2015, only 36% of new beverages launched in North America used aluminum cans. By 2019, the number had nearly doubled to 67%. Energy drinks, kombucha teas, seltzers, and sparkling water (not to mention soft drinks and beer) are increasingly being packaged in aluminum cans made by Ball.

There's a good reason why. Aluminum cans win over alternatives when it comes to recycling. They have the highest recycling yields. They're easy to collect and sort. It's not surprising, therefore, that aluminum cans are the most recycled type of package in the world. Roughly 75% of the aluminum ever produced is still in use today.

Ball stock grew by a compound annual growth rate of 18% between 2000 and 2020, trouncing the S&P 500 index. The company expects to double its cash from operations by 2025. It also plans to generate long-term average annual diluted earnings-per-share growth of between 10% and 15%. I think this longtime winner looks practically unstoppable.

Pinterest

You might not think Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) looks all that unstoppable based on its stock chart this year. Shares of the social media company are nearly 30% below the highs set earlier this year. But this sell-off means that you can buy Pinterest for around $63 per share.

Some investors are concerned that user growth in the U.S. is slowing. However, slowing growth is to be expected as the economy reopens. People simply aren't spending as much time online as they did during the worst part of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pinterest still has tremendous prospects, though. Its international monthly average users number continues to grow at a brisk pace. The company has significant opportunities in attracting men to its site. Pinterest has been more popular with women so far.

What makes Pinterest unstoppable in my view, though, is its ability to increase the monetization of its users. The company's average revenue per user (ARPU) is barely over one-tenth that of Facebook. And its international ARPU is only a fraction of its U.S. ARPU. I think that Pinterest will make significant progress on the monetization front over the next few years, driving its share price much higher.

Trulieve Cannabis

There's one arena where Trulieve Cannabis (OTC: TCNNF) is absolutely unstoppable. The company dominates Florida's medical cannabis market with a market share of close to 50%. You can buy a share of this cannabis champ for around $39.

Trulieve's No. 1 spot in Florida has enabled the company to become one of the most successful cannabis operators in the world. The company has been profitable since 2018, a remarkable achievement in an industry where most remain unprofitable. In the first quarter of 2020, Trulieve's revenue more than doubled year over year with its earnings jumping nearly 28%.

The company hasn't been so unstoppable outside of Florida so far, though. Trulieve's operations in California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia remain only in their early stages. That's likely to change soon, however, with the company's pending acquisition of Harvest Health & Recreation.

Once the purchase of Harvest is completed, Trulieve will become the biggest U.S. cannabis operator based on combined retail and cultivation footprint. It will also be the most profitable U.S. multi-state operator. With the continued expansion of the U.S. cannabis market, I suspect that Trulieve is poised to be a huge winner outside of Florida.

