3 Unstoppable Stocks You Can Buy Now for Less Than $100

Get more for less: That's what every shopper wants to do. It doesn't matter what the product is, either. It's also what investors want to do.

Granted, whether we're talking about stocks or cars, a low price doesn't always mean something is a bargain. But the price tag is nonetheless important.

The good news is that investors have some good options to get more for less in the current bear market. Here are three unstoppable stocks you can buy now for less than $100 per share.

1. Disney

Sure, Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) stock has plunged around 40% year to date. But no one is going to hold back Mickey Mouse for very long. And the decline makes Disney stock more affordable for retail investors than it's been in a while, with shares trading close to $93.

It's not just Disney's share price that's cheap, either. The stock's price/earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.6 makes the entertainment giant's valuation really attractive. But this PEG ratio assumes exceptionally strong growth over the next few years. Can Disney really deliver? I think so.

The company appears to be considering a combination of its Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ streaming services. This move would be brilliant, in my view, since it could reduce churn and boost subscriber growth.

Disney continues to leverage and monetize its content effectively, especially its Marvel franchise. It's keeping ESPN, with management even convincing activist investor Dan Loeb about the wisdom of the decision.

As long as people want to be entertained, Disney should be successful. I don't think human nature is going to change.

2. Novocure

You might think I'm crazy to refer to an unprofitable biotech company as unstoppable. But I truly believe the description is appropriate with Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR). Considering the stock is handily beating the market this year, many investors appear to be recognizing the potential for the company as well.

Novocure's tumor-treating fields (TTFields) use electrical fields to disrupt the division of tumor cells. The company has already won regulatory approvals for TTFields in treating glioblastoma (a type of brain cancer) and mesothelioma (a type of cancer caused by exposure to asbestos).

Those indications are just the tip of the iceberg. Novocure plans to announce results from a late-stage study of TTFields in treating non-small cell lung cancer in early 2023. Data from two other late-stage studies targeting ovarian cancer and brain metastases should be on the way later next year. The company expects to announce results from another phase 3 study of TTFields in treating pancreatic cancer in 2024.

These four indications represent a potential market that's 14 times bigger than Novocure's current market. And the company believes that TTFields could be used to treat even more types of cancer.

Shares currently trade at close to $78. If the company can pick up additional approvals for TTFields (and I think it can), this stock won't trade below $100 in the not-too-distant future. The clock is ticking to buy this game-changing stock at a discount, in my opinion.

3. The Trade Desk

You can buy The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) for a little over $50 per share. This low price is a result of the stock sinking more than 40% year to date. But while The Trade Desk is down, it's definitely not out.

The company ranks as the leader in providing programmatic advertising services to ad buyers. This has been a fast-growing market in recent years. The momentum isn't likely to wane with streaming services including Disney+ moving to offer ad-supported models.

A major shift to digital advertising is still in its early innings. The Trade Desk has an especially big opportunity in international markets. Only 14% of the company's ad spending was outside of North America in 2021.

Despite its relatively low share price, the valuation isn't cheap. Shares trade at 53 times expected earnings. However, the company has tremendous growth prospects. I think The Trade Desk is a great stock to buy in the tech sell-off.

Keith Speights has positions in The Trade Desk and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Novocure, The Trade Desk, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney and short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.