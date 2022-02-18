3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy at Unbelievable Bargains

Many growth stocks have tanked. That's bad news for short-term traders who bought the stocks hoping to make a quick profit. However, it could be great news for long-term investors.

Note my use of the word "could." Not every former high-flying stock is a smart pick even at a lower price tag. Several of them are, though. Here are three unstoppable stocks to buy right now at unbelievable bargains.

1. Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) has lost three-fourths of its market cap over the past 12 months. Sure, the stock got ahead of itself after a pandemic-related surge in 2020. However, Teladoc's growth prospects make it worth a lot more than its current market cap of under $12 billion, in my view.

Some might question whether or not Teladoc can win in a post-pandemic world. I think the answer is a resounding yes. Virtual care is both cost-effective for payers and convenient for patients. That's a compelling value proposition.

Teladoc also holds multiple competitive advantages over rivals. It offers the broadest array of services in the industry, notably including a chronic disease management platform. The company ranks No. 1 in customer satisfaction. And Teladoc boasts the biggest client base by far, including more than half of the Fortune 500.

The company could nearly double its covered lives simply by gaining new members within existing clients. It could grow even more by increasing multi-product penetration within current customers. Adding new clients -- which Teladoc continues to do at a robust rate -- is the cherry on top.

Teladoc estimates its total addressable market stands at $268 billion in the U.S. alone. To put that into context, Wall Street expects the company to generate around $2.6 billion in revenue this year. Unstoppable stock at an unbelievable price? Yep.

2. PayPal Holdings

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares have fallen more than 60% below their 52-week high. While much of that decline came in the second half of last year, the fintech stock also plunged earlier this month after providing disappointing guidance for 2022.

It's important to delve into the details behind the stock's drop. In particular, PayPal's lower-than-expected customer account growth for this year isn't a sign of impending doom. Instead, the company is shifting to a model of growing revenue per user rather than emphasizing expanding the total customer base. That's a move that investors should applaud because it will drive higher profitability.

PayPal's long-term prospects remain exceptionally strong. Its growth drivers include increased e-commerce penetration, buy now, pay later programs, in-store QR code payments, and the Venmo digital wallet. There's arguably no company in as strong of a position to benefit from the shift to digital payments as PayPal.

Is the stock really an unbelievable bargain, though? Probably not if you only look at current valuation metrics. However, when you compare PayPal's market cap of $131 billion against the $110 trillion market opportunity, it's a different story altogether.

3. Sea Limited

Like PayPal, Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) has seen its stock price sink more than 60% from peak levels. Nearly all of this decline has come over the past three months.

Concerns about rising interest rates have hurt many growth stocks, including Sea. But the company also faces a more immediate worry: India is reportedly banning Sea's top-selling Free Fire mobile game. Although Sea currently generates less than 3% of its gaming revenue in India, the country is potentially a big growth market for the company.

However, Sea has plenty of other avenues for growth -- both from a geographic and product standpoint. The company continues to enjoy strong momentum in Southeast Asia and Latin America. Its e-commerce and digital payments units are also key growth drivers in addition to its gaming business.

As was the case with PayPal, Sea Limited might not seem to be cheap based on commonly used valuation metrics. However, the company is a contender in three fast-growing markets (gaming, e-commerce, and digital payments). Sea's opportunity makes its current market cap of $80 billion look quite attractive.

