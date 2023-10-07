3 Unstoppable Stocks That Will Make Early Investors Rich

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The recent increase in interest rates, particularly the rise in the benchmark US 10-year bond yield, has raised concerns about its impact on borrowing costs, household finances, and the housing market. Despite these challenges, there is room for optimism regarding the overall economic and stock market performance.

Rising interest rates have often been associated with periods of economic growth, reflecting confidence in the economy’s health. This can lead to increased consumer spending, improved corporate earnings, and a positive environment for stocks.

The stock market is also forward-looking, and investors tend to adapt to changing rate environments. Diversification and prudent investment strategies mitigate the potential negative effects on portfolios, and these three unstoppable stocks can make early investors rich.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) is an American multinational cyber security company, with its primary product featuring advanced firewalls and cloud-based products.

PANW’s stock is up over 70% YTD at $236.81. 39 analysts forecast a 12-month price target of a median to high price of $278.00 to $340.00, or a 17.4% and 43.6% upside.

The global cyber security market was valued at $153.65 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2023-2030 to $424.97 billion. Factors for this rapid growth include the growing number of cyber-attacks, the proliferation of e-commerce platforms, the emergence of smart devices, and the deployment of the cloud.

Palo Alto Networks saw annual revenue increase 18.48% YoY from $5.81 billion in 2022 to $6.89 billion in 2023. Furthermore, its gross profit margin of 72.29% is 47.25% more than the sector median of 49.10%, and a levered FCF margin of 29.70% is 302.82% more than the sector median of 7.37%. EBITDA growth reached 1,778.98% and is 22,724.13% more than the sector median of 7.79%. These metrics indicate that Palo Alto Networks is extremely profitable and is growing at a steady rate.

To beat out its competition, Palo Alto Networks is developing next-gen security solutions for release into the market. The company’s firewalls are also based on single-pass architecture which means the firewall doesn’t degrade when more security features are released.

Palo Alto Networks is renowned for its cutting-edge AI software solutions. The company holds a prominent position as one of the most innovative companies in the AI industry. With its top-tier technology, PANW demonstrates impressive growth across various markets, such as the Security Operations Center (SOC) and software firewalls. Palo Alto Networks remains committed to continuous innovation and has solidified its leadership status in cybersecurity.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) develops and operates fast-casual, fresh Mexican food restaurants throughout the United States. Using its classic cooking methods, it offers consumers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads.

CMG stock is up by over 30% YTD. The global foodservice market was valued at $2,395 billion in 2022. The industry is projected to grow from $2,646.99 billion in 2023 to $5,423.50 billion by 2030. That translates into a 10.79% CAGR during the forecast period.

Chipotle’s revenue slightly missed the analyst expectation by 0.70% but still grew by 13.62% YoY. Its diluted EPS of $12.32 beat the analyst expectations by 3%. Strong financial growth is further evident in a 13.59% net profit margin and 31.49% YoY income growth.

Chipotle’s recent partnership with Vebu has brought about an exciting development in their operations – the Autocads avocado processing robot. This innovative robot efficiently handles intricate production tasks and reduces processing time significantly. This advancement not only enhances production efficiency and product quality but also leads to cost savings.

With faster service and consistently excellent guacamole, Chipotle is poised to increase customer satisfaction, loyalty, and sales. Additionally, this automation aligns with sustainability goals by reducing food waste and optimizing resource utilization, reinforcing Chipotle’s commitment to ingredient sourcing and environmental responsibility.

Yahoo! Finance reports 29 analysts having a 12-month mean price target of $2,173.52 on CMG stock, with the range spanning from as low as $1,800 to as high as $2,570. With its leading innovative products and highly profitable growth in financials, CMG stock will continue growing as an attractive stock in the long term.

Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) operates an online platform and marketplace for traveling and homestay experiences. Airbnb offers a unique and essential service that its competitors cannot match.

ABNB stock is up by close to 50% YTD. Analysts rate the stock as performing above its sector. They also gave the stock a forecasted price of $143.39. All of these prospects indicate healthy growth for the stock.

The travel accommodation industry is projected to grow from $632.80 billion in 2020 to $1,974.30 billion in 2031 at a CAGR of 11.3%.

As niche destinations continue to gain recognition for their value, the demand for services within the industry will increase. For example, the company recently added Barbie’s Malibu Dream House to one of its destinations, keeping up with the latest commercial movie trends.

By advertising the most eye-catching locations, Airbnb can easily attract travelers. Airbnb has made its platform the most convenient and accessible marketplace for homestays in the industry.

On the date of publication, Michael Que did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

The researchers contributing to this article did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Michael Que is a financial writer with extensive experience in the technology industry, with his work featured on Seeking Alpha, Benzinga and MSN Money. He is the owner of Que Capital, a research firm that combines fundamental analysis with ESG factors to pick the best sustainable long-term investments.

