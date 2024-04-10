3 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $500 into $50K by 2026

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Finding profitable investment possibilities is crucial for investors looking for significant returns in today’s changing market environment. By 2026, three businesses will stand out as possible enablers for turning a small investment into a substantial gain.

Each business specializes in semiconductors, communications equipment, and electronic instruments and works in different but growing information technology fields. These businesses have positioned themselves for exponential development through strategic initiatives, cutting-edge technology, and responsible financial management, providing investors with a promising way to transform $500 into $50K over the next several years.

Leading the way in integrated solar manufacturing, the first company positions itself well to profit from the expanding renewable energy industry with its strong production capacity and strategic focus on N-type technology. The second one is well-positioned to rule the broadband networking market in important areas thanks to debt reduction and strategic acquisitions.

Amidst the growing need for smart infrastructure solutions, the third company’s strategic collaborations and revenue growth highlight its potential in the LiDAR technology industry.

Let’s explore these firms’ growth plans and fundamental characteristics.

JinkoSolar (JKS)

Source: Lutsenko_Oleksandr / Shutterstock.com

An effective cost structure results from JinkoSolar’s (NYSE:JKS) integrated production strategy and early leadership in N-type TOPCon technology. By the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, the company’s N-type capacity will have exceeded 70 GW, demonstrating its manufacturing capabilities and cost optimization efforts. Once total production is reached, innovative production models that depend on fully integrated automation are projected to save costs and improve operational efficiency.

Moreover, the total revenues were RMB118.68 billion (US$16.72 billion) for the full year 2023. This is a 42.8% increase from the previous year—JinkoSolar achieved notable revenue growth. In the fourth quarter of 2023, quarterly sales climbed by 9.4% year-over-year and 3.1% sequentially due to stronger shipments, even though the average selling price of solar modules fell.

Thus, JinkoSolar has strategically focused on growing its advanced N-type capacity to address changing market demands. This includes building 28 GW of integrated capacity at its Shanxi facility in China and around 4 GW of N-type cell and module capacity in Vietnam. Finally, by 2024, it is expected to surpass 90% of the market share held by the top 10 module makers.

DZS (DZSI)

Source: Shutterstock

The substantial reduction in DZS’s (NASDAQ:DZSI) debt load is one of the key factors bolstering its development potential. By selling its Asia division to DASAN Networks, DZS was able to pay off almost $43 million in debt. The company reduced its total long-term debt down to $15 million. This debt reduction improves the company’s financial stability and flexibility. This makes it possible to devote resources more effectively toward growth efforts.

Additionally, DZS’s strategic choice to concentrate its go-to-market approach on the Australia and New Zealand, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Americas regions aligns with high-growth AI-driven software and broadband networking markets. Indeed, the business intends to take advantage of the expansion prospects offered by government stimulus plans to improve next-generation fiber networks in these areas.

To sum up, DZS has proven its dedication to technical innovation with its large expenditures in research and development (R&D), which have amounted to around $130 million over the last three years. Overall, DZS has also undertaken calculated acquisitions to expand its product offering. Lastly, examples of these purchases include the software and R&D assets of Optelian, RIFT, and ASSIA.

Cepton (CPTN)

Source: Shutterstock

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) has improved its market presence, accelerated growth, and sped up innovation by strategically leveraging alliances and collaborations. One important alliance is with Tier 1 automotive supplier Koito (OTCPK:KOTMY), which showed great faith in Cepton’s technology and talents.

Moreover, beyond talks about a possible purchase, Koito and Cepton are working together to integrate Cepton’s lidar technology into Koito’s next product, ILLUMIERE, intended for users of smart infrastructure. Similarly, this partnership was on display at CES 2024, highlighting the two organizations’ complementary strengths and shared dedication to innovation and market leadership.

The US government’s inclusion of a well-known Chinese LiDAR business on the 1260H list opened doors for Cepton to establish itself as a trustworthy and safe substitute supplier. Furthermore, Cepton exceeded sales estimates given earlier in the year with its full-year revenue of $13.1 million, a 76% increase over the prior year. To conclude, with a 27% gross margin and increasing revenue, Cepton has demonstrated that it can efficiently monetize its goods and control expenses.

