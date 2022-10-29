3 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Double in 5 Years

Little Orphan Annie had it right: The sun will come out tomorrow. Although we're in a bear market now, stocks will rebound in time.

We asked three Motley Fool contributors which stocks they're especially optimistic about. Here's why they think that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (NYSE: DNA), Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR), and Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT) are unstoppable stocks that could double in five years.

An underrated biotech with loads of potential

David Jagielski (Ginkgo Bioworks): If you're willing to wait five years, then one attractive growth stock to consider buying and holding right now is Ginkgo Bioworks. The stock has plunged nearly 70% year to date because of the current bear market and its lack of profitability. But Ginkgo certainly has the potential to double its current valuation.

The biotech's focus on cell programming and helping businesses create efficiencies and new products is what makes me bullish on its prospects. In cannabis alone, Ginkgo has the potential to be a game changer for the struggling industry by enabling cannabis producers to grow products within a lab rather than through a costly greenhouse.

The company has partnered with the Canadian licensed cannabis producer Cronos Group. They're working together to create differentiated products that give consumers access to rare cannabinoids. One example is tetrahydrocannabivarin. It's similar to the more common tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) compound but can potentially prevent the hunger that comes after consuming THC.

According to data from the McKinsey Global Institute, the market for bioengineered products across healthcare, food and agriculture, consumer goods, materials, energy, and other industries will be worth up to $4 trillion between 2030 and 2040. That's a long way to go. But given the sheer potential for Ginkgo to tap into, it's not hard to see how the business can get a whole lot bigger and much more valuable over the years.

In the meantime, the company's revenue can and will fluctuate based on the progress of its cell programs. Although the business is generating losses in the billions, the company's top line is showing progress. Through the first six months of 2022, Ginkgo's revenue totaled $313 million, which is already as much as it generated in all of 2021.

This isn't a suitable stock for risk-averse investors, but if you're patient and looking for an investment that has the potential to soar, Ginkgo could be a good stock to buy and hold.

Multiple potential catalysts on the way

Keith Speights (Novocure): Most biotech stocks are driven by progress with drug development. Novocure is an exception. The company's lone therapy, Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields), isn't a drug. Instead, TTFields use electrical fields to disrupt the division of cancer cells. The therapy has already been approved by the Food and Drug Administration as a treatment for glioblastoma (brain cancer) and mesothelioma (a type of cancer resulting from exposure to asbestos).

Don't let the stock's roller coaster ride so far this year scare you off. The company has multiple potential catalysts on the way that I think could enable its share price to at least double within the next five years.

Novocure plans to announce results from a late-stage study of TTFields in treating non-small cell lung cancer in early 2023. It expects data from another phase 3 study targeting recurrent ovarian cancer later next year. And the company should be on track to report results from two other late-stage studies evaluating TTFields in treating brain metastases and pancreatic cancer in 2024.

These four indications represent a market opportunity that's 14 times larger than Novocure's current market. Sure, it will take some time for the company to win regulatory approvals, secure reimbursements, and ramp up commercialization efforts even if the late-stage studies go well. However, I'm optimistic about Novocure's prospects.

This rare-disease specialist has plenty of room to grow

Prosper Junior Bakiny (Sarepta Therapeutics): Shares of biotech Sarepta Therapeutics are beating the market this year and have more than doubled in the past five years. The company might not have the name recognition some of its larger peers have, but its platform of innovative programs has racked up important wins in the past, particularly in treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

DMD is a rare progressive disease that weakens patients' muscles and is eventually fatal. The life expectancy of those with DMD is much lower than that of the general population. And there are few treatments beyond standards of care, such as physical therapy, that address some of the symptoms of the disease. Sarepta has earned approval for three DMD treatments: Exondys 51, Vyondys 53, and Amondys 45.

Since various mutations cause DMD, these treatments do not address the entire patient population. Fortunately, Sarepta is developing newer therapies to cover as many patients with DMD as possible. In September, it submitted an application for SRP-9001, an investigational DMD treatment with exciting revenue potential, to regulatory authorities in the U.S. for review. The experimental drug could earn approval by the second quarter of 2023.

Sarepta has more than 40 clinical programs. That's not bad for a biotech whose market cap is hovering around the large-cap threshold of $10 billion. These candidates include more potential treatments for DMD. But the biotech is targeting other conditions, too, such as limb-girdle muscular dystrophies, a group of rare progressive disorders that also affects patients' muscles.

Investors can expect plenty of progress on these and other programs in the next five years. I think that future clinical and regulatory wins will drive Sarepta Therapeutics' stock much higher.

