3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy and Hold, Regardless of What Happens in the Stock Market in 2026

Key Points

Coca-Cola, Microsoft, and Uber Technologies are blue chip stocks with terrific underlying financials.

Their businesses can do well and grow even if market conditions aren't ideal.

10 stocks we like better than Coca-Cola ›

Although the stock market has been doing well thus far in 2026, with the S&P 500 up around 8% as of May 13, where it will finish the year is anyone's guess. Not only will the war in Iran likely impact the market, but so too will interest rates and what the new Fed chair will do. And what's worse is that things can change drastically, so the outlook that you have today may not be the same in a few weeks or months.

There are, however, solid blue chip stocks that you can buy today that can do well in the long run and be great buys, regardless of what happens this year. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) are all fantastic businesses that I think can make for excellent investments to add to your portfolio today, even if you're concerned about the overall stock market.

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Coca-Cola

There are few brands in the world as strong as Coca-Cola's. Its name and logo are iconic, and that helps ensure its products remain in persistently high demand. It also explains how the company was able to do well even when inflation was high; consumers were still largely willing to pay higher prices for its products, and continue to do so today.

The strength of its brand is why this is a stock you can comfortably hold for the foreseeable future, because even if Coca-Cola's soft drinks modestly increase in price, demand for them isn't likely to crater. And with strong profit margins of approximately 28% over the trailing 12 months, the company also has room to absorb higher costs while still generating strong results on the bottom line.

An added incentive is to buy the stock for its growing dividend income. It yields 2.7%, and Coca-Cola is a Dividend King, having raised its payout for decades; its streak currently stands at 64 consecutive years of annual increases.

Microsoft

Software stocks have come under pressure this year, and that has brought Microsoft down in value. Its shares have declined by 17% as they have significantly underperformed the broader market. But that's a good thing, because heading into the year, the stock looked expensive. Now, however, at a price-to-earnings multiple of 24, its valuation is much more tenable than when it traded around 40 times earnings.

What's attractive about the business is its deep integration with the corporate world. Its Windows operating system and Office suite are staples that companies use and rely on every day. And I'm optimistic that with its Copilot assistant and the artificial intelligence capabilities it offers, Microsoft will have plenty of opportunities to upsell and continue to generate solid growth. Its operations are also highly profitable, with Microsoft's net margin averaging more than 39% over the past four quarters.

Although the stock is down this year, it's a fantastic buy for the long term given its solid financials and excellent mix of products and services. It's one of the few stocks I believe you can truly just buy and forget about.

Uber Technologies

A stock that has loads of long-term growth potential and that I'm convinced can't be stopped is Uber. The company has been securing deals with autonomous driving companies as it looks to be the platform of choice for consumers, whether they're booking a ride with a real person or a robotaxi. And Uber isn't stopping there; it also has Uber Air, which, in the future, may allow people to book electric air taxi rides.

Uber is a business that looks poised to be a much larger travel company in the future, with its app potentially being the go-to option for any type of ride or booking. And the days of this being an unprofitable business are long gone. With profit margins of around 16%, the company looks to be in excellent shape to continue reinvesting in its future growth.

Trading at only 18 times trailing earnings, this stock could prove to be a bargain buy given its massive growth potential.

Should you buy stock in Coca-Cola right now?

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David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.