3 Unstoppable Robotics Stocks That Will Make Early Investors Rich

Robotics does not necessarily have to look like in the movies, where you have a janitor in the house who makes your meals, washes your dishes, and brings your coffee to bed every morning. Robotics is also manifested in areas such as medicine, data interpretation, and of course in tools that facilitate our daily lives, either in our jobs or our homes. Due to these factors, this has led to the rise of robotics stocks to make you rich.

These three robotics companies are developing amazing things that are definitely worth considering having these stocks in your portfolio.

Let’s take a look at these robotics stocks to make you rich.

UiPath (PATH)

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) is a leading business automation software company that is making waves in the financial world. Their mission is to make businesses more efficient by automating repetitive tasks using software robots and artificial intelligence. Imagine these “robots” being able to do everything from data entry to complex analysis, all automatically.

Why should you consider investing in UiPath? Well, aside from their innovative technology, their financial numbers are impressive. In Q2 FY2024, they had revenue of $287.3 million, a 19 percent increase over the previous year. In addition, they achieved annual recurring revenue of $1.308 billion, an increase of 25 percent. This shows that they are growing solidly and generating profits.

They have also forged strategic alliances, such as the one they have with Teradata (NYSE:TDC), which allows them to automate complex data applications. This is important in a world where data is crucial to business decision-making. They can help companies achieve their environmental and social goals by simplifying data analysis for initiatives such as carbon footprint reduction.

And that’s not all, they have launched “Project Wingman,” an initiative that makes creating automation easier for everyone, even those who are not programming experts. This means that more companies can benefit from their platform.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) is changing the rules of the healthcare game. Imagine this, a world where surgery is not only precise but also less invasive, ensuring faster recoveries and better patient outcomes. ISRG is making this vision a reality by pioneering robotic-assisted surgery.

Its flagship product is the da Vinci Surgical System, a state-of-the-art robotic platform that helps surgeons perform complex interventions with unmatched precision. Think of it as the surgeon’s high-tech partner in the operating room, enabling surgery through small incisions, reducing pain, scarring, and recovery times.

Investing in ISRG is like getting on a rocket. Financially, they are well positioned. In the second quarter of 2023, they recorded a whopping 22% growth in da Vinci procedures worldwide compared to the previous year. This growth trend has been steady, with an average annual growth rate of 17% since 2019. They have installed 331 da Vinci systems in the same quarter, expanding their total to 8,042 systems by June 2023. This helps make it one of those robotics stocks to make you rich.

Their Q2 2023 revenue reached $1.76 billion, up 15% year-over-year, and both GAAP and non-GAAP net income also soared. But what really makes them shine is their commitment to innovation. Recently, the FDA cleared the use of its da Vinci SP Surgical System for simple prostatectomy, expanding the range of urological surgeries its robotic technology can perform.

In addition, they are now the largest provider of accredited training in robotic-assisted surgical technology by the Royal College of Surgeons of England, demonstrating their dedication to surgical training and quality. They have trained more than 60,000 surgeons worldwide, consolidating their leadership in this field.

iRobot (IRBT)

iRobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) is a well-known company in the robotics world. They are famous for creating a wide range of robots, especially their popular robotic vacuums and robotic mops. These ingenious machines are designed to take care of indoor cleaning, making life easier for their users.

iRobot has received a lot of attention from investors, and there are some compelling reasons why people are considering it as part of their investment portfolio.

First, it has made a name for itself in the world of consumer robotics. Its innovative products, such as Roomba vacuums and Braava mopping robots, have earned the trust of consumers and have become very popular. This strong brand loyalty allows them to grow in the future.

Although in the second quarter of 2023, their revenue declined slightly compared to the previous year, their presence is growing on a global scale. Their revenue growth in Japan and their strong e-commerce presence, which is an important part of their revenue, show that they are adapting well to market changes.

They have also been working hard to reduce costs in 2022 and 2023, and have been managing their expenses efficiently. This cost-cutting approach is good news for investors, as it can generate better long-term returns. All in all, it’s one of those robotics stocks to make you rich.

It is also worth noting that iRobot’s updated merger deal with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is quite significant. While the stock price adjusted, the fact that a tech giant like Amazon is interested in them shows how important it is in the industry. In addition, the fact that iRobot secured a $200 million funding line shows that they are committed to sustaining their operations and expanding in the future.

