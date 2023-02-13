3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

The stock market has clocked some promising days to kick off 2023. While more volatility might afflict stocks in the year ahead, companies with promising growth trajectories and businesses to fall back on can create notable buying opportunities in up markets as well as down markets.

If you have money to put into stocks right now -- money that you can leave alone for three to five years at least -- here are three unstoppable growth stocks to consider buying in the near future.

1. Shopify

Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) has built a powerful business in a highly competitive industry over the years, and that advantage is not diminished even as growth has decelerated in the last several quarters from its above-average pandemic performance.

The company's growth in recent quarters has also been impacted by faltering returns from its equity holdings and aggressive investments in the long-term potential of its business, such as its fulfillment network.

A number of green flags remain nonetheless. The company generated revenue of $1.4 billion in the third quarter of 2022, a healthy 22% increase from the same quarter in 2021.

Revenue from merchant solutions (like transaction fees and hardware sales) and subscription solutions (monthly or annual subscription fees merchants pay to access Shopify) rose by 26% and 12%, respectively, year over year in the third quarter.

Although stock-based compensation remains high, Shopify had cash and investments of roughly $5 billion on its balance sheet at the end of the third quarter, and its net loss narrowed to $158 million in the three-month period.

Shopify remains a market share leader in global e-commerce solutions, with about one-fifth of all e-commerce sites on the world built using its software. This advantage, coupled with continued expansion of its services for merchants, can drive sustained growth for the business and its shareholders in the years ahead.

2. Teladoc

Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) may finally be seeing the light at the end of the tunnel after a tough few quarters. The biggest blot on its record in the past year has been the $10 billion worth of impairment charges it took in the first six months of 2022.

But the virtual-healthcare provider shrunk its net loss to a more palatable $73 million in the third quarter of 2022, while total revenue rose 17% year over year to $611 million.

Teladoc also saw growth in access-fee revenue and visit-fee revenue on its platform in the three-month period. Access fees are the subscription costs paid by insurers that partner with Teladoc, while visit fees are generated from consumers who don't have insurance and instead pay a direct fee to access virtual care.

In the third quarter of 2022, access-fee revenue and visit-fee revenue jumped by 20% and 5%, respectively, from a year ago. Meanwhile, Teladoc witnessed steady growth in the U.S. and internationally, with revenue in these two segments each growing 17% year over year.

Teladoc continues to streamline its business from its pandemic-era acquisitions, and growth is cooling down from the unusually high levels in 2020 and 2021. But the company is still seeing rapid adoption across multiple emerging business segments, including its teletherapy business BetterHelp and its chronic care segment.

BetterHelp brought in $1 billion in revenue in 2022, according to the company's presentation at a J.P. Morgan conference in January. And 30% of Teladoc's users are now on board with its chronic care business, versus just 3% before the pandemic.

Over the long term, more healthcare consumers are set to adopt virtual care, management believes. This creates a wonderful growth opportunity for an established player like Teladoc with a platform that spans the full range of healthcare needs, enriching investors in the process.

3. Etsy

Even as shifts in consumer spending create a challenging environment for both brick-and-mortar as well as online retailers, Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) continues to steadily grow adoption of its platform.

In the third quarter of 2022, Etsy recorded 88.3 million active buyers and 35.5 million repeat buyers. It also recorded 7.6 million habitual buyers (those who spent $200 or more and bought something on six or more days in the trailing 12 months). Its active buyer, repeat buyer, and habitual buyer segments increased 100%, 125%, and 223%, respectively, compared to the third quarter of 2019.

Revenue totaled $594 million in the third quarter, up roughly 12% year over year and a whopping 200% on a three-year basis. Its unprofitability in the third quarter was mostly because of a noncash impairment charge, but Etsy still has some work to do on the bottom line and it needs to continue growing its platform and attracting investor dollars.

However, Etsy's focus on an e-commerce niche and its scale mean it has few direct competitors. This durable advantage, coupled with the continued growth in its platform, could make this growth stock a no-brainer buy in the current market and well beyond.

