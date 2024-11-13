3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks I'm Loading $25,000 Each Into by 2029

The stock market's history is filled with both tremendous successes and sobering failures when it comes to growth stocks. While many innovative companies have disappeared into obscurity since the 1920s, transformative businesses like Nvidia have turned early investors into millionaires by pioneering new technological frontiers. Today's emerging technology leaders could offer similar opportunities for patient investors willing to accept higher risks for potentially outsized returns.

With this perspective, I'm planning to invest $75,000 equally across three pioneering companies over the next five years. Each company represents a leader in breakthrough technologies that could reshape major industries. Here's why these three growth-oriented companies warrant such a significant capital commitment in my opinion.

Quantum computing's leading player

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) is transforming quantum computing from a theoretical concept to commercial reality, targeting applications from drug discovery to financial modeling. According to The Quantum Insider, quantum computing technologies could generate over $1 trillion in economic impact across multiple industries by 2035, with quantum hardware and service providers expected to capture $50 billion of this expanding market. As one of the industry's leading pioneers, IonQ is already capturing this opportunity, with its recent quarter delivering $12.4 million in revenue, representing 102% year-over-year growth.

IonQ's platform recently received a major validation in the form of a $54.5 million U.S. Air Force Research Lab contract to develop quantum networking capabilities. The company has also secured strategic partnerships with AstraZeneca for drug development and Ansys for engineering applications. With $382.8 million in cash and growing commercial momentum, IonQ is well positioned to lead quantum computing's transition from research to real-world applications.

Pioneering the gene editing revolution

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) is redefining medicine through its groundbreaking gene editing technology. The company has achieved a historic milestone by securing the first-ever approval for a CRISPR-based therapy, entering a market expected to grow from $21 billion in 2024 to $117 billion by 2034.

The company's flagship treatment, Casgevy, developed in partnership with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, has received regulatory approvals across major markets, including the U.S., U.K., and the EU for treating two rare blood disorders: sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia. The therapy's commercial rollout is gaining traction, with 45 treatment centers activated globally and roughly 40 patients in the treatment pipeline as of mid-October 2024.

With $1.9 billion in cash reserves and a diverse pipeline targeting oncology, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes, CRISPR Therapeutics is positioned to lead the gene editing revolution.

Revolutionizing urban transportation

Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) is pioneering electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft development in an industry Morgan Stanley projects will reach $1 trillion by 2040 and expand to $9 trillion by 2050, potentially one of the largest new transportation markets since the automobile.

The company's path to commercialization appears solid. Archer is nearing completion of phase 3 of the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA's) type certification process for its flagship Midnight aircraft; its manufacturing facility is ready to begin production in early 2025; and it has secured a $6 billion indicative order book, including major partners like Japan Airlines.

With over $500 million in cash reserves, Archer has the runway to execute its near-term plans, including its United Arab Emirates (UAE) launch targeted for Q4 2025. As one of the best-funded and most advanced players in this emerging industry, Archer could capture a significant share of this transformative new market.

Managing risk in emerging technologies

While these companies represent cutting-edge innovations in quantum computing, gene editing, and electric aviation, they remain speculative investments. By dollar-cost averaging $5,000 annually into each position over five years to reach the $25,000 target, I aim to reduce timing risk while maintaining exposure to these potentially transformative technologies.

Each position will represent a small portion of my overall investment portfolio, balancing the opportunity for outsized returns against the inherent risks of emerging industries. Less aggressive investors may want to start with smaller positions or watch from the sidelines until these novel business models are validated in the marketplace.

George Budwell has positions in Archer Aviation, CRISPR Therapeutics, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CRISPR Therapeutics, Nvidia, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool recommends Ansys and AstraZeneca Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.