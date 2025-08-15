3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks That I Wouldn't Hesitate to Buy if They Dropped in Value

Key Points The stocks listed here all have terrific fundamentals and growth opportunities.

They are leading companies whose shares would likely recover from any downturn in the market.

One important lesson I learned from the market volatility in recent years is how important it is to not only have a watchlist set up but also price targets for specific stocks. That way, if stocks on your list fall to those levels, you can quickly pull the trigger and buy them. In the brief crash that took place this year due to tariffs and the pandemic-fueled crash of 2020, there was a sudden drop in share prices across the board, and if you weren't prepared to buy, you might have missed out on some incredible deals. That's where having a plan in place can be crucial.

Three growth stocks that are on my watchlist today that I would love to buy if they dropped in value include Uber (NYSE: UBER), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Here's why I think they can be no-brainer buys for the long haul, and why I wouldn't hesitate to load up on them if they were to fall significantly in value.

1. Uber

You know a company has made it big when its name effectively turns into a verb, such as when a person says they'll "Uber" to somewhere, to indicate they are going to use a ride-hailing service. But as prevalent as Uber's services are in North America, there's still much more growth potentially available in international markets, including in Argentina, Italy, South Korea, and other countries where the company is focused on growing its business.

And Uber's growth opportunities extend beyond just ride-hailing services. Last year, there were rumblings that it was looking at possibly acquiring travel booking company Expedia. While nothing came of that, I do believe the company's potential is massive. For example, it has partnered with Thames Clippers to run a river bus service in London, which is not only convenient but offers scenic views. In the future, I believe Uber will become a significant travel company, offering its customers many different modes of transportation.

Uber's business has grown from more than $17 billion in sales in 2021 to $44 billion this past year. It's a growth beast, and although it's a great buy today, it's a bit pricey, trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 29 (based on analyst estimates). It's a solid long-term buy, and I wouldn't hesitate to buy it if it got back down to around its 52-week low.

2. Alphabet

Alphabet is a phenomenal company, and its stock is probably the most undervalued of the three on this list. It trades at a forward P/E of only 21, which is below the S&P 500 average of 24. But there's an element of risk and uncertainty with the business, pertaining to whether it will be broken up due to antitrust issues, and how competitive it will be with respect to artificial intelligence (AI).

Google Search and YouTube are terrific assets, and I see tremendous potential in its AI chatbot, Gemini, being able to integrate with them and add significant value for users in the future. I'm also encouraged by the company's recent quarterly results, which don't seem to imply that other chatbots are hurting its core business as many investors and analysts feared they might; Google's advertising business generated 10% revenue growth last quarter (which ended on June 30). And Alphabet's overall sales rose by 14% to over $96 billion.

Alphabet's stock is only up 6% this year, and with many question marks surrounding the tech company's future, I know there's a potential for its value to drop in the near future. And if that happens, it could be an excellent time to buy the stock at a cheaper price point.

3. Amazon

Another big tech stock that has produced lackluster gains this year is Amazon -- it's up just 1% as of Monday's close. However, it's the most expensive of the three, as it trades at 34 times its estimated future earnings. But that's still a smaller premium than what it has averaged in the past. A sharp decline in value would make it an even better buy.

Amazon's marketplace has been the go-to option for many shoppers over the years. And its Prime membership might be one of the best value options, packing in many benefits, including free shipping, video streaming, and music. The value proposition is incredible, so it's little wonder that the company has more than 240 million Prime subscribers all over the globe.

This is an unstoppable business to invest in, with Amazon reporting $670 billion in revenue over its past four quarters, and profits totaling $71 billion. It's hard to go wrong with buying the stock at any time, but if there's a downturn in the markets, it could make for one heck of a bargain buy.

