3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 20% or More to Buy and Hold

Babe Ruth struck out 1,330 times during his professional baseball career. Michael Jordan missed 12,345 shots. Tom Brady threw 212 interceptions. Even the greatest athletes have times when they're not performing at their best.

It's a similar story for great stocks. However, one key difference between rough patches for athletes and stocks is that the periods when outstanding stocks are performing dismally present tremendous opportunities for long-term investors.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

There are plenty of such opportunities for investors right now, but I think some especially stand out. Here are three unstoppable growth stocks down 20% or more to buy and hold.

1. Amazon

Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) share price has plunged roughly 30% from its peak set earlier this year. Many investors are worried that the Trump administration's tariffs could hurt Amazon's e-commerce sales. They could be right.

However, I suspect Amazon's e-commerce business might hold up better than many expect. Consumers seeking lower prices won't find a better alternative than Amazon. In November 2024, independent researcher Profitero named the company as the lowest-priced online U.S. retailer for the eighth consecutive year. Profitero found that Amazon had an average price advantage of 14% over its competition.

More importantly, Amazon's long-term prospects remain rock-solid. The company's focus on improving profitability is paying off nicely. Its efforts to accelerate delivery times are boosting customer purchases and shopping frequency. And we haven't even talked about Amazon Web Services (AWS) yet. It remains the biggest player in the cloud services market with a staggering tailwind from artificial intelligence (AI), especially generative AI.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy recently wrote to shareholders, "Generative AI is going to reinvent virtually every customer experience we know, and enable altogether new ones about which we've only fantasized." He added, "Increasingly, you'll see AI change the norms in coding, search, shopping, personal assistants, primary care, cancer and drug research, biology, robotics, space, financial services, neighborhood networks--everything." I think Jassy's take is correct and will translate to a massive opportunity for Amazon over the next decade and beyond.

2. Alphabet

Google parent Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares have fallen nearly as much as Amazon's. It's a little surprising Alphabet's decline hasn't been even steeper with a recent federal court decision that the company illegally monopolized open-web digital advertising markets. Another federal judge also determined last year that Google operated a search engine monopoly.

Of course, Google will appeal the adverse decisions. Even if it loses and is forced to break up the company, investors could still win. Sometimes, the sum of the parts can be worth more than the whole. I wouldn't bet on a breakup, though.

What I would bet on is that AI continues to present a fantastic growth opportunity for Alphabet. Google Cloud is already the fastest-growing major cloud-services provider. Increasing demand for everything AI should keep this momentum going. Google Search has incorporated generative AI in ways that increase search traffic and user satisfaction.

I'm especially optimistic about the prospects for Alphabet's Waymo self-driving car unit. Waymo operates the largest autonomous ride-hailing service in the U.S. If robotaxis fulfill their potential, this business should become huge in the not-too-distant future.

3. Apple

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock has plummeted around 27% below the high hit in late 2024. Tariff worries continue to hover like a dark cloud above the consumer technology giant's head.

I'll readily admit that the White House's trade policies could negatively impact Apple's business. However, I think the effects will only be temporary. Either the tariffs will be lifted eventually (perhaps even by the federal courts) or Apple will find creative ways to mitigate the damage. Apple has already airlifted 600 tons of iPhones from India to the U.S. to try to get ahead of the Trump administration's tariffs.

Despite these concerns, I'm upbeat about Apple over the long run. The company's customers remain exceptionally loyal. Apple's iPhone ecosystem is super sticky: The more you use its related products and services, the less likely you are to leave.

Bloomberg recently reported that Apple CEO Tim Cook is intently focused on developing Apple Glass that would be similar to Vision Pro but much slimmer and lighter in weight. I predict Apple will indeed become a leader in the smart glasses market and will likely do so in time to reap the benefits of the 6G wireless technology launch expected by 2030. Buying and holding this beaten-down stock could pay off in a huge way for patient investors.

Should you invest $1,000 in Apple right now?

Before you buy stock in Apple, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Apple wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $524,747!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $622,041!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 792% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 153% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 21, 2025

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Keith Speights has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, and Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, and Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.