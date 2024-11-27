3 Unstoppable ETFs to Buy Right Now

Exchange-traded funds (ETF) have revolutionized investing by offering investors an efficient way to build wealth through diversified portfolios. ETFs combine the best features of mutual funds and stocks, providing instant diversification, low costs, and the ability to trade throughout the day. With thousands of options in the U.S., these versatile investment vehicles cater to various strategies and goals.

The ETF market has grown significantly, with over 3,500 U.S.-based funds now available to investors. While this vast selection offers tremendous opportunities, it can also make finding the right ETFs challenging. I've analyzed numerous options across different investment strategies, and three ETFs stand out as demonstrating consistent performance and reliable wealth-building potential. Read on to learn more.

A dividend powerhouse for long-term growth

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ: DGRW) stands out in the dividend ETF space with its focus on future dividend growth potential, rather than current yield. The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund selects companies based on essential metrics like earnings quality, return on equity, and projected dividend growth.

The ETF has delivered solid returns, with a total return of 97.2% over the past five years, including reinvested dividends. The fund's current yield of 1.55% exceeds the S&P 500's average yield of 1.2%, while its moderate expense ratio of 0.28% ensures more returns stay in investors' pockets.

The fund's top holdings showcase its quality focus, featuring:

Technology giant Microsoft at 6.76%

at 6.76% Consumer technology leader Apple at 5.15%

at 5.15% Semiconductor innovator Broadcom at 3.97%

at 3.97% Pharmaceutical powerhouse AbbVie at 3.86%

at 3.86% Chip designer Nvidia at 3.37%

With its focus on quality companies poised for dividend growth, this ETF offers investors a smart way to benefit from both rising payouts and capital-appreciation potential.

Generate monthly income like clockwork

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEMKT: JEPI) employs an innovative approach to generating income through a combination of dividends and option premiums. The fund invests in large-cap U.S. stocks while utilizing a covered-call strategy to enhance its income potential.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has proven its worth since its 2020 inception with a total return of 78.3%, assuming reinvested dividends. The fund's remarkable 7.2% yield and reasonable 0.35% expense ratio make it an attractive option for income-focused investors.

The fund's active management has helped it avoid the capital erosion that often plagues other covered-call ETFs. The fund's top holdings represent a diverse mix of industry leaders:

Insurance innovator Progressive at 1.61%

at 1.61% Climate technology company Trane Technologies at 1.61%

at 1.61% AbbVie at 1.6%

Utility stalwart Southern Company at 1.59%

at 1.59% Nvidia at 1.57%

While this fund may lag the S&P 500 in total returns, its strategy focuses on providing consistent monthly income, rather than maximizing capital appreciation. For investors seeking a reliable monthly income stream without sacrificing exposure to blue chip stocks, this ETF delivers on both fronts.

The gold standard in market exposure

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) represents the simplest way to invest in America's 500 largest companies. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF's rock-bottom expense ratio of 0.03% and comprehensive market exposure have helped it generate an extraordinary return of 607% since its 2010 launch.

Vanguard's unique ownership structure sets this fund apart from its competitors. As a company owned by its investors, Vanguard can prioritize customer value above shareholder profits.

The fund's current yield of 1.22% provides a steady stream of dividend income on top of potential capital appreciation. The ETF's top five holdings reflect the current market leaders:

Apple at 7.12%

Nvidia at 6.77%

Microsoft at 6.26%

E-commerce giant Amazon at 3.61%

at 3.61% Social media titan Meta at 2.57%

This ETF is widely considered the gold standard for low-cost, broad market exposure, making it an excellent foundation for any long-term investment portfolio.

Building wealth through proven strategies

The combination of the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF represents different approaches to wealth building, from dividend growth to monthly income generation to broad market exposure. Each fund has demonstrated its ability to deliver results through various market conditions while maintaining reasonable costs. These characteristics make them worthy considerations for investors seeking to build or enhance their ETF portfolios.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. George Budwell has positions in AbbVie, Apple, Nvidia, and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AbbVie, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Nvidia, Progressive, and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.