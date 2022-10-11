3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 57% to 71%, According to Wall Street

You usually can't go wrong investing in stocks that have unstoppable underlying businesses. Such stocks tend to have exceptional growth prospects. And they often reward shareholders with dividends as well.

Even with the stock market in the doldrums right now, investors shouldn't have a hard time finding these kinds of great picks. You could simply check out what analysts think. Here are three unstoppable dividend stocks that could soar from 57% to 71%, according to Wall Street.

1. Zoetis

Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) might not seem unstoppable with its share price down around 40% year to date. However, it's important to keep in mind that the stock has still skyrocketed nearly 370% since its spin-off from Pfizer in 2013.

Wall Street remains bullish about Zoetis. The consensus 12-month price target reflects a 57% upside potential. There's good reason for analysts' optimism.

Zoetis dominates the animal health market. It ranks No. 1 in providing healthcare products for companion animals, cattle, fish, and swine. And it's No. 5 in poultry. The company's lineup includes 14 blockbuster products.

The long-term prospects for animal health are solid. More people are getting pets. They're more willing to spend on their pets' health than in the past. Emerging markets are also driving increased demand for livestock health products.

Sure, Zoetis' dividend yield of only 0.88% isn't impressive. However, the company has increased its dividend payout every year since its spin-off from Pfizer with overall growth of 285%.

2. Digital Realty Trust

I doubt anyone will complain about Digital Realty Trust's (NYSE: DLR) dividend. Its yield stands at nearly 5.3%. As a real estate investment trust (REIT), Digital Realty must return at least 90% of its taxable income to shareholders in the form of dividends. The company has increased its dividend payout for 17 consecutive years.

Like Zoetis, Digital Realty Trust has been a big loser for investors this year. The stock has plunged nearly 50%. Rising interest rates have caused concerns. The strong U.S. dollar has also resulted in currency headwinds for the company.

However, the demand for Digital Realty Trust's data-center properties remains strong. The growth of data generated globally is accelerating. Consulting firm McKinsey believes that most companies will have to focus on digital business to remain economically viable in the future.

It's not surprising that Wall Street continues to have great expectations for Digital Realty Trust. The average price target is around 60% higher than the current share price.

3. Nvidia

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) holds the unfortunate distinction of being beaten down the most of these three stocks. Shares of the graphics chipmaker have crashed close to 60% year to date, especially nosediving after Nvidia's disappointing second-quarter results.

However, analysts think that Nvidia can mount a big comeback. The consensus price target for the stock reflects an upside potential of nearly 71%.

Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) are used in gaming, powering artificial intelligence (AI) apps in data centers, and more. Although the gaming market currently faces headwinds, it will almost certainly bounce back. Nvidia could also have a massive opportunity in the automotive industry with its self-driving car technology.

Many investors don't think about Nvidia as a dividend stock. That's understandable, considering that its dividend yield is only 0.13%. However, Nvidia has more than doubled its payout since initiating a dividend in 2013. Its yield is low for a good reason: The stock has skyrocketed more than 33 times during the same period.

