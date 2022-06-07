3 Unique Reasons to Be Bullish on Amazon

Today's short video focuses on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and three potential growth catalysts that investors should watch. The first is the growth and profitability of AWS, Amazon's cloud service. The second is its advertisement and subscription services. The last is one not many discuss, the strength of its semiconductors. Watch the video below to learn more about each reason.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of June 6, 2022. The video was published on June 6, 2022.



10 stocks we like better than Amazon

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.* They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Amazon wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys. See the 10 stocks *Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022



John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jose Najarro has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.