3 Undiscovered Cryptos to Get in Early On

The crypto market will likely plateau in the short term due to broader market trends. Snapping up some undiscovered cryptos during this correction is wise. With the Nasdaq rebalancing and many tech stocks reaching their full potential, this slowdown could also spill over into the crypto market. Thus, buying opportunities present themselves.

Naturally, I recommend that most of your crypto portfolio sit in well-established projects like Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD). But undiscovered cryptos are a great way to start if you’re on the hunt for a higher upside. This comes with its own risks, as it is difficult to research and be 100% secure about certain projects. Hence, I would reiterate that you should not put too much money into such cryptos, especially not without your own deep dive into these projects.

So let’s take a closer look at the following three options.

Kapsa (KAS-USD)

Kaspa (KAS-USD) is my top pick regarding undiscovered cryptos. I featured Kaspa in one of my articles two weeks ago, and it has surged 50% since then, and the momentum has remained hot. Essentially, the project aims to solve the “scalability trilemma” with its GHOSTDAG protocol. This covenant provides speed, security, and decentralization without sacrificing any of the three for the other. Most blockchains can only achieve two out of these three properties.

That’s not all. Kaspa also has many other cool features and subprotocols that make it stand out from other cryptocurrencies. For example, it has a unique “Reachability” function. This queries the DAG’s topology and block data pruning to reduce storage requirements and SPV proofs to enable light clients. It can also subnetwork support to facilitate layer 2 solutions.

It recently hit a new all-time high in terms of market capitalization. I expect more positive momentum unless the entire crypto market starts to go down from here.

Lossless (LSS-USD)

Lossless (LSS-USD) is another undiscovered crypto that has been flying under the radar for quite some time. The long-term momentum hasn’t been the best here. But that’s mostly due to broader market trends and the evolving security needs for ERC-20 (Ethereum Request for Comment, number 20) tokens. However, I see a lot of upside potential here in the next bull market, especially as new Ethereum-based projects start coming online.

“Lossless protocol implements an additional layer of blockchain transaction security for ERC-20 standard tokens, mitigating the financial impact of smart contract exploits and private key theft, by freezing and even reverting transactions… Lossless, via its flagship tool Aegis, provides industry-leading threat monitoring and smart contract defense capabilities, designed to prevent exploits before they happen,” according to Lossless website.

And so, I believe the growth of Lossless is indirectly tied to the growth of the Ethereum ecosystem. Not many projects have been paying attention to their security as of late. But as Web 3.0 gains momentum and more ERC-20 tokens start appearing, security will take center stage in the future. Then Lossless could be a big winner.

Trias Token (TRIAS-USD)

Trias Token (TRIAS-USD) has been slowly creeping up from its trough during the crypto downturn in 2022. It’s another great option regarding undiscovered cryptos.

Essentially, this project aims to create a trustworthy and reliable intelligent autonomous system (TRIAS). Trias Token enables users to verify the genuine execution, correct composition, and fair distribution of any software on any platform, such as a server, desktop, mobile, or IoT. Trias Token also supports native applications, which means it can run any software without requiring virtual machines or interpreters.

Moreover, Trias Token has a lot of potential to disrupt various industries and applications that require high levels of trust and security, such as cloud computing, AI, IoT, DeFi, and gaming. These high-growth sectors have a lot of buzz during bull markets, which is another reason why I think this crypto has the potential to deliver a higher upside from its current price point.

