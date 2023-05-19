3 Undervalued Stocks To Watch In May 2023

In the world of investing, undervalued stocks are often seen as a golden opportunity. Simply put, these are shares of a company that are being traded for less than their intrinsic, or true, value. This discrepancy can occur due to various reasons, such as short-term market fluctuations, investors’ overreactions to news events, or misperceptions about a company’s fundamentals. The key idea behind investing in undervalued stocks is that the market price does not always reflect the actual value of a company, providing an opportunity for savvy investors to purchase shares at a bargain and profit when the market corrects itself.

Identifying undervalued stocks is often done through a method known as fundamental analysis. This involves examining a company’s financials, industry position, and market conditions to estimate its intrinsic value. If the current market price is lower than this calculated value, the stock is considered undervalued. Buying these stocks is akin to purchasing items on sale – you’re getting more value than what you’re paying for.

However, it’s crucial to note that determining the intrinsic value of a company requires a degree of expertise and knowledge, and the market does not always correct itself in a timely manner. Therefore, investing in undervalued stocks should be done with careful research and consideration. With that, here are three undervalued stocks to watch in the stock market today.

Undervalued Stocks To Buy [Or Avoid] Today

Broadcom (AVGO Stock)

Leading off, Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is a global technology company specializing in semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Its extensive product portfolio serves critical markets including data centers, networking, software, broadband, wireless, and storage.

At the beginning of this month, Broadcom reported when it will report its second quarter 2023 financial and operating results. Specifically, the company announced that it will report its Q2 2023 results on Thursday, June 1, 2023, following the stock market close.

In 2023 thus far, shares of AVGO stock have advanced by 23.52% year-to-date. Meanwhile, during Friday’s mid-morning trading session, Broadcom stock is trading up 0.84% at $683.58 a share.

Target (TGT Stock)

Next, Target Corporation (TGT) is a well-known retailer operating in the United States. Known for its large department stores, Target offers a wide variety of goods ranging from electronics to clothing and groceries.

Just this week, Target announced better-than-projected first-quarter 2023 earnings results. In the quarter, Target reported an EPS of $2.05 with revenue of $25.3 billion. This is in comparison with consensus estimates for the quarter which were earnings of $1.74 per share, and revenue estimates of $25.4 billion.

Year-to-date, shares of Target stock are trading up 1.27% so far. While, during Friday’s late morning trading session, TGT stock is trading modestly lower by 0.34% at $153.65 a share.

JP Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM Stock)

Last but not least, JP Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is one of the largest financial services institutions worldwide. Offering a variety of services such as investment banking, commercial banking, treasury and securities services, and asset management.

Earlier this week, JP Morgan Chase & Co announced its latest common stock dividend for shareholders. In detail, the financial services company reported that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $1.00 per share on common stock. Moreover, the dividend is payable on July 31, 2023, to shareholders of record on July 6, 2023. This results in an annual dividend yield of 2.87%.

Moving along, year-to-date shares of JP Morgan Chase & Co stock are up 3.10% so far. While, during Friday’s late morning trading session, JPM stock is trading flat on the day at $139.42 a share.

