3 Undervalued Stocks Set for Explosive Growth in Q3

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Those seeking promising opportunities often turn to undervalued growth stocks for potential high returns. Despite their current market perception, these stocks possess underlying strengths that could lead to substantial appreciation. Understanding why these stocks are undervalued and their growth prospects in the current market climate is crucial for sharp investment decisions. Here, the focus is on three compelling examples. Each company operates in distinct sectors — executive search and consulting, food brands and cannabis real estate. Yet, these stocks have a common trait: They are currently undervalued relative to their growth potential.

These companies have solidified their market lead through strategic acquisitions, enhancing their service offerings and geographic reach. They progress against market adversities with adept cost management strategies, strengthening profitability amidst evolving consumer trends. Meanwhile, the last one on the list capitalizes on the expanding cannabis market, leveraging strategic leasing and property development to drive revenue growth.

Through their fundamentals and strategic initiatives, these companies’ elements position them advantageously in the market for Q3 and beyond.

Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) prevails as an executive search and consulting company. In Q1 2024, the company derived a consolidated top-line of $265 million, marking 11% annual growth. This top-line growth was led by solid performances across its three business units. Those include executive search, Heidrick consulting and on-demand talent. There is a minor reduction in the adjusted EBITDA margin, which was 9.8% against 10.7% in Q1 2023. Above all, the company holds a positive bottom line and ended Q1 with no debt and a solid liquidity of $252.8 million.

Moreover, the acquisitions of Atreus and B4Z have been accretive to Heidrick & Struggles. The company enhanced its service offerings and geographical reach. For instance, On-Demand Talent saw a considerable revenue boost of 22%, primarily due to the positive impact of the Atreus acquisition. Indeed, these acquisitions solidified revenue streams. Hence, they positioned the company strategically to capitalize on emerging market opportunities.

Finally, Heidrick & Struggles is a solid pick on the undervalued growth stocks list based on solid performance and sharp strategic acquisitions.

Conagra Brands (CAG)

Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) progresses in the packaged foods industry. There was a 1.7% decrease in net sales and a 2% decline in organic net sales in Q3 2024. Despite that, Conagra has strong solidity through sharp cost management and margin improvement strategies. The company had an operating margin of 15.5%, which is stable compared to Q3 2023. The stability here reflects ongoing efforts to channel through cost pressures while sustaining profitability. Similarly, the adjusted operating margin at 16.4% highlights Conagra’s fundamental ability to manage costs amidst strategic investments to solidify brand presence. That is particularly true in the frozen food segment, having a considerable volume and share gains.

Further, segment-specific performance illustrates Conagra’s strategic strengths. The Grocery & Snacks segment derived a 3.4% increase in net sales to $1.3 billion, driven by a favorable price/mix increase of 4.2%. This growth indicates Conagra’s effective market positioning and ability to capitalize on consumer preferences for staples and snacking categories.

In short, Conagra’s strategic cost management and brand-strengthening efforts solidify its lead on the undervalued growth stocks list.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Source: Shutterstock

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The company executed new leases totaling $69 million of invested capital across four properties. It focuses on industrial properties leased to state-licensed operators for cannabis cultivation. This indicates its fundamental ability to attract and maintain high-value tenants in key markets like California and Michigan.

Additionally, Innovative Industrial Properties completed construction on three fully leased properties, totaling 732k square feet, which signifies sharp project execution and capital deployment. Focusing on purpose-built facilities and mission-critical properties ensures that its assets remain essential to its tenants’ operations, thereby enhancing long-term lease stability and cashflow predictability. Moreover, the company maintains a solid liquidity position with over $200 million in total available liquidity as of the quarter end, supported by an upsized revolving credit facility to $50 million. Hence, this liquidity supports a low-leveraged balance sheet with no variable-rate debt.

Overall, Innovative Industrial Properties’ solid leasing activities, and strategic property developments, conservative financial approach and solid liquidity boost its appeal among undervalued growth stocks.

As of this writing, Yiannis Zourmpanos held long positions in HSII, CAG and IIPR. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 3 Undervalued Stocks Set for Explosive Growth in Q3 appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.