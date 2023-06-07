3 Undervalued Semiconductor Stocks to Buy in June 2023

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Undervalued semiconductor stocks have the potential to offer significant returns for investors seeking affordable opportunities in the tech industry. In the current landscape, where the demand for advanced technologies is steadily increasing, it becomes imperative to recognize affordable semiconductor stocks with significant growth potential.

This article will explore three affordable semiconductor stocks that could present compelling investment opportunities in June 2023. By delving into these hidden gems, investors may uncover affordable yet promising options to diversify their portfolios.

The semiconductor industry remains a critical pillar of theglobal market powering various devices and technological advancements. While larger semiconductor companies garner much attention, it’s important not to overlook the undervalued players in the market. These affordable semiconductor stocks are often overlooked. However, they hold immense potential for investors seeking high-growth opportunities.

The semiconductor chip shortage of last year had a profound impact on the markets, emphasizing the crucial role of the semiconductor sector. In a significant move to strengthen the semiconductor supply chain within the United States, President Biden took a monumental step in August of last year by signing the CHIPS and Science Act into law.

By earmarking a substantial budget of $52.7 billion, this legislation marks a significant milestone in tackling the challenges encountered by the semiconductor sector.

Overall, affordable semiconductor stocks represent an enticing investment proposition. These stocks have significant upside potential as market recognition and investor sentiment match their true worth. By capitalizing on the undervaluation, investors can potentially reap the benefits as these semiconductor stocks gain traction and attract attention from the broader market.

Qualcomm (QCOM)

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) stands out in the semiconductor industry, recognized for its innovative solutions and cutting-edge technologies. Despite its established presence, Qualcomm’s stock may be considered undervalued, presenting an opportunity for investors seeking affordable semiconductor stocks.

Amidst the prevailing challenges semiconductor stocks face, QCOM has also experienced the impact of a slowdown in the global smartphone market. The decrease in 5G infrastructure spending in 2023 has further contributed to the challenges faced by the company.

Semiconductor stocks, including QCOM, are known for their cyclical nature, often influenced by market fluctuations. However, despite these circumstances, Qualcomm holds a strong market position in 5G technology and wireless communication solutions, which positions it favorably to capitalize on the rapid expansion of these sectors.

As the demand for advanced wireless connectivity and semiconductor solutions continues to rise, Qualcomm’s stock holds the potential for substantial growth, making it an attractive option for investors looking for high-potential semiconductor stocks at a reasonable price.

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Identifying the value of undervalued semiconductor stocks in a flourishing industry is rewarding, and Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) is a prime example. With its close association with major semiconductor giants, MPWR offers integrated power and power delivery architectures across various microchip markets.

These markets encompass various applications, including computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer products.

MPWR specializes in developing direct current to DC integrated circuits, crucial for enhancing voltages in diverse electronic systems like portable devices and medical equipment. Analysts consistently express optimism about Monolithic Power’s future, positioning it as one of the top semiconductor stocks to buy. Furthermore, MPWR’s affordability and high potential make it attractive for investors seeking affordable yet promising semiconductor stocks.

However, investors might take issue with my including MPWR stock on this list. Since the start of the year, shares of the company have been doing exceptionally well, placing them among the top-performing stocks.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), or Advanced Micro Devices, has demonstrated impressive performance with a year-to-date gain of 84.21% as of the latest update on June 6. Similar to other renowned chip manufacturers, AMD is expanding its client base beyond gaming and venturing into cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

In the first quarter of 2023, AMD introduced its Ryzen 7040 laptop microchip, incorporating a remarkable onboard AI engine. This technological achievement sets AMD apart from other semiconductor providers. Furthermore, AMD’s latest offering, the MI300 APU, combines CPU performance with top-tier integrated graphics, further bolstering its product lineup. By diversifying and innovating, AMD poses a direct challenge to its major competitors while attracting investors seeking long-term value.

Investors interested in semiconductor stocks should consider AMD for its promising prospects. The company’s ability to deliver tangible results for shareholders positions it as an appealing option. Moreover, AMD’s strategic moves and cutting-edge products reflect its commitment to staying ahead in the industry. This combination of growth potential and investor-friendly performance makes AMD an enticing choice.

AMD stands out as an affordable option for those seeking undervalued semiconductor stocks with high potential. Its recent market gains and diversified client base indicate a company that is poised for continued success. With its focus on innovation, including the Ryzen 7040 and MI300 APU introduction, AMD has demonstrated its capacity to drive future growth.

In summary, investors looking to capitalize on the semiconductor sector’s opportunities should consider adding AMD to their portfolios. Its impressive array of products, technological advancements, and long-term value presents an enticing investment opportunity.

On the publication date, Faizan Farooque did not hold (directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Faizan Farooque is a contributing author for InvestorPlace.com and numerous other financial sites. Faizan has several years of experience in analyzing the stock market and was a former data journalist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. His passion is to help the average investor make more informed decisions regarding their portfolio.

