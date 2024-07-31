3 Undervalued Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy for 100% Returns

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The performance of renewable energy stocks has been mixed in the last few quarters. Factors like macroeconomic headwinds and surplus inventory have impacted growth and profitability. However, there is no doubt that the world will move towards higher renewable energy adoption in the coming years and decades. The correction, therefore, presents a good opportunity to accumulate undervalued renewable energy stocks.

Regarding the growth potential, the annual average investment in renewable power generation “must reach $1.3 trillion by 2030, compared to $486 billion in 2022.” By the end of the decade, total renewable energy generation would need to triple to ensure that the goals of the Paris Agreement are met.

Given the potential investments, there are likely to be some massive value creators from the renewable energy sector. For now, this column discusses three undervalued renewable energy stocks that are likely to double within the next 36 months.

First Solar (FSLR)

From oversold levels, First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) stock has trended higher by 22% for year-to-date. The stock, however, looks attractive at a forward P/E of 15.5. I would bet on FSLR stock doubling within the next 36 months.

It’s worth noting that as of Q2 2024, the company reported a bookings backlog of 75.9GW. The backlog extends through 2030 and provides clear revenue visibility. Further, First Solar has a total booking opportunity of 80.6GW. Therefore, I expect steady growth and cash flow upside with a healthy pipeline.

Another factor that’s likely to support growth is capacity expansion. Currently, First Solar has an operational capacity of 7.1GW in the U.S. Capacity is expected to increase to 14.1GW by the second half of 2025. Additionally, the company expects 11GW of capacity outside the U.S. by 2026.

With these factors in mind, FSLR stock looks attractive, and as macroeconomic headwinds wane, I expect growth to accelerate.

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) stock has declined by almost 27% in the last 12 months. This is a good buying opportunity, as the demand for the company’s solid-oxide fuel cell system will likely increase in the coming years.

It’s worth noting that the company’s hydrogen fuel cell technology has been deployed across healthcare, data centers, critical manufacturing and retailers. With strong demand likely from data centers, Bloom is positioned to benefit.

Another important development is the company has agreement with Shelto to develop large-scale renewable hydrogen energy projects. Initially, the partnership would focus on “developing replicable, large-scale, solid oxide electrolyzer systems that would produce hydrogen for potential use at Shell assets.”

In Q1 2024 results, Bloom Energy indicated a “robust commercial pipeline and a path for meaningful ongoing product cost reduction.” Therefore, I expect Bloom to return to a growth trajectory in the next 12 to 18 months. At the same time, an improvement in EBITDA margin is likely to occur.

Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) stock has corrected 55% in the last 12 months. At a forward P/E of 7.8, CSIQ stock looks deeply undervalued. I would bet on a strong reversal from current levels and positive business developments back my view.

As an overview, Canadian Solar has a 62% stake in CSI Solar, which has a vertically integrated manufacturing facility. CSI Solar has a contracted backlog of $2.5 billion. Additionally, the solar company has an 80% stake in Recurrent Energy. The latter has a 26GWp solar pipeline and a 56GWh battery energy storage pipeline. Therefore, Canadian Solar has revenue visibility, and with its presence in more than 20 countries, I expect the backlog to swell.

Another note is that Canadian Solar expects capital expenditures of $1.1 billion and $1.8 billion for 2024 and 2025, respectively. By the end of next year, the company is targeting a manufacturing capacity of 30GWh. As the backlog swells, this is likely to translate into healthy growth.

On the date of publication, Faisal Humayun did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Faisal Humayun is a senior research analyst with 12 years of industry experience in the field of credit research, equity research and financial modeling. Faisal has authored over 1,500 stock specific articles with focus on the technology, energy and commodities sector.

