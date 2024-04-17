3 Undervalued Penny Dividend Stocks to Buy for 100% Returns

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Penny stocks are often categorized as purely speculative. That’s far from being a fact with several promising ideas in the penny stocks space. Of course, the risk (beta) is high as compared to blue-chip or quality growth stocks. However, returns can be multi-fold if we look at a long-term time horizon.

Also, several penny stocks offer an attractive dividend. For small companies, dividends are an indication of investor-friendly management.

Undervalued dividend penny stocks are likely to double before the end of 2025. Considering the dividend, total returns are therefore likely to be more than 100%.

And, dividends are sustainable for the coming years. My view is backed by business growth visibility coupled with healthy EBITDA margin potential.

Let’s discuss the reasons to be bullish on these undervalued penny stocks.

Nordic American Tankers (NAT)

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) stock has remained sideways in the last 12 months. A breakout rally on the upside seems imminent with NAT stock trading at a forward price-earnings ratio of 6.7. Further, the stock offers a robust dividend yield of 12%. Dividends appear sustainable.

NAT owns 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers and benefits with time charter rates remaining healthy. For Q4 2023, Nordic American Tankers reported average TCE rates of $39,170 per day per ship. Backed by robust rates, NAT reported operating cash flow of $139 million for 2023.

It’s likely that TCE rates will remain firm and Nordic American Tankers will have headroom to increase dividends and deleverage. The current order book for new oil tankers at 11% of the global fleet underscores this fact. The historic average order book as a percentage of existing fleet is 20%. Therefore, the demand-supply scenario likely will remain tight, supporting higher TCE rates.

Safe Bulkers (SB)

A provider of marine, dry bulk transportation services, Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) is the next pick. Bulk cargoes include coal, grain and iron ore, with a current fleet of 46 dry bulk vessels.

Also, SB has trended higher by 25% in the last 12 months. However, the stock is undervalued at a forward price-earnings ratio of 6.7 and offers a dividend yield of 4.23%.

Additionally, Safe Bulkers expects to increase the fleet size from 46 to 54 by 2027. Further, the company has spent $90 million in the last five years towards environmental upgrades. The quality fleet will translate into sustained cash flows.

Importantly, multiple rate cuts are likely within the next 12 to 18 months. This will help in boosting global GDP growth and dry bulk carriers will benefit in the form of incremental demand. I must add here that with a loan-to-value of 37%, I don’t see any financial concerns and dividends are sustainable.

Hecla Mining (HL)

Trading marginally above $5 after the recent rally is Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL). Yet, the undervalued precious metal stock is worth considering. Offering a dividend yield of 0.47% may not look attractive, but Hecla Mining is positioned for healthy growth. This will translate into higher dividends in the next few years.

Hecla Mining is one of the largest silver mining companies in the U.S. Additionally, the company has gold, lead and zinc assets. For 2023, HL reported silver production of 14.3 million ounces. Hecla Mining is targeting to increase production to 17 million ounces this year and further to 20 million ounces by 2026.

Therefore, the company’s cash flow upside will be driven by higher realized price coupled with production growth. As a low-cost silver miner, healthy cash flows will translate into significant dividend growth. At the same time, Hecla Mining will have ample flexibility to invest in organic and acquisition driven asset growth.

