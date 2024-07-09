3 Undervalued AI Stocks on the Verge of a Breakout

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

As one of the fastest-growing industries in the world, it is no surprise that the AI industry has become subject to much attention and speculation, particularly from stock investors. The profitability of AI companies, such as Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), is very evident, and the truth is that AI stocks are among the most lucrative stocks on the market this year.

While there are many big names in the AI industry that might immediately grab investors’ attention, going after smaller, lesser-known names could prove to be a better return on investment. Thanks to the wave of AI adoption, these companies are in an excellent position for massive growth.

There is a lot of upside to investing in AI stocks this year, and many investors recognize that. As the second half of the year begins, and the demand for AI stocks is as high as ever, there is still enough time to make profits from investing in them. Here are three undervalued AI stocks on the verge of a breakout that investors should pay closer attention to.

C3.ai

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) is an American technology company and software provider based in Redwood City, Calif. Although it constantly flies under the radar when the topic of AI companies is discussed, it is one of the companies shaping the AI landscape and contributing to the recent wave of digital transformation among businesses.

C3.ai is a world leader in enterprise AI and specializes in helping companies solve their business needs through AI solutions. Its C3 AI platform allows businesses to build enterprise-scale AI applications faster and cheaper than other alternatives. This much is evident from its transition from a subscription-based model to a consumption-based one.

With this transition, C3.ai greatly empowers companies, allowing them to build AI solutions at their own pace. This reduces the barrier to entry to AI tech that small-scale businesses battle with and will enable C3.ai to foster great customer relationships. Furthermore, it allows the company to expand their customer base efficiently and attract clients from various industries.

It might not look like much at first glance, but this is an effective strategy that I think could increase the company’s market and mind share, resulting in a potential growth spike.

Moreover, a look at C3.ai’s financial performance shows that it is on the right track. According to its latest quarterly report, the company recorded massive increases across key metrics, such as total revenue, subscription revenue and gross profit. Its total revenue for the quarter was $86.6 million, a 20% increase from the same period last year.

Lemonade (LMND)

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) is an American insurance company specializing in homeowner’s insurance, pet insurance, renters assurance, car insurance and life insurance. It also has a solid international presence, maintaining a profile in European countries like Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and France.

AI’s potential for redefining and improving business operations is unmatched, and Lemonade recognizes this. It is one of the companies refining the approach to traditional insurance by incorporating AI-assisted solutions to deliver a faster, smoother experience for customers. A great example is its AI chatbot, “The Empathetic Bot,” which helps users with their insurance claims and assists with other insurance-related issues.

Lemonade’s efforts at altering the insurance landscape through technology have been highly successful and could lead to adoption from other insurance firms. Automating specific processes within the insurance lifecycle certainly has many upsides, such as significantly lower overhead costs, faster-claiming processes and a smoother user experience.

Moreover, the company is fast approaching constant profitability levels, making it an ideal investment option for investors interested in fast-growing AI stocks. A look at its latest quarterly report indicates that it is on a sustainable trajectory.

UiPath (PATH)

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) is a popular technology company and software provider based in New York City. It is popular for making robotic process automation software that allows businesses to automate repetitive and time-consuming tasks and solve various other business needs. By doing so, UiPath helps businesses to cut costs and optimize their operations.

In this new era of AI integration, automation software is in high demand and automation software producers are in even higher demand. This bodes well for a company like UiPath that specializes in this domain. Although the robotic process automation industry is incredibly competitive, with various players all vying for market and mindshare, UiPath maintains an edge thanks to its user-friendly interface and the robust functionality of its products.

Furthermore, UiPath’s financial performance inspires confidence and shows that the company could soon become an AI giant. According to its latest quarterly report, the company experienced an increase in key metrics like revenue, cash flow from operations, and accounting rate of return.

