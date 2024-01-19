3 Under-the-Radar Tech Stocks With 250% Growth Potential by 2026

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In the tech space, certain tech stocks stand as front-liners of innovation and strategic brilliance. This article delves into the riveting strategies of three companies that have not merely weathered the storms of their respective industries, but have charted unprecedented courses of triumph.

Read more to explore the first one’s Rule of 60: adherence signifies balance, the second one’s regulatory prowess reshapes therapeutic norms and the third one’s revenue dynamics redefine adaptability. Their strategies lead to numerical gains and propel these tech stocks forward in the competitive arena.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler’s (NASDAQ:ZS) solid revenue and billings growth performance suggest that it has a solid market presence and effective business strategies. For instance, the 40% year-over-year revenue growth (in the Q1 fiscal year) suggests the company’s capability to attract and retain customers while continuously expanding its market share. This growth is substantial, especially considering the competitive cybersecurity industry. Thus, the 34% billing growth solidifies Zscaler’s strong sales pipeline.

Additionally, maintaining the Rule of 60 for 13 consecutive quarters is a considerable attainment, especially for a company operating at a scale of over $2 billion in annual recurring revenue. The Rule of 60 is a key metric indicating a company’s ability to expand revenue while managing expenses effectively. Thus, Zscaler’s consistent attainment of this Rule signifies a balanced approach to growth and financial stability.

Zscaler also leads in driving broader platform adoption, where customers purchase multiple product pillars, reflecting the depth and versatility of its offerings. The strategic vision of having customers adopt Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access and Zscaler Digital Experience for every user aligns with the growing demand for comprehensive cybersecurity solutions. Nearly half of the new logo customers purchased all three user pillars, implying strong market demand for Zscaler’s integrated platform.

Finally, this trend supports the company’s dollar-based net retention rate, reaching 120%. The platform’s upsells demonstrate customer satisfaction and the effectiveness of Zscaler’s cross-product synergies. These fundamentals may support rapid growth for this option in tech stocks.

Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP)

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) has achieved significant milestones in securing regulatory approvals for CASGEVY. This is a groundbreaking therapy for sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. The regulatory landscape plays a crucial role in the biopharmaceutical industry, and Crispr’s lead in obtaining approvals reflects its strategic prowess and adherence to regulatory standards.

In detail, CASGEVY gained regulatory approval in the US, the UK and Bahrain during Q4 2023. Such rapid regulatory clearances underscore the efficiency of Crispr Therapeutics’ drug development processes. The company’s capability to navigate the complex regulatory framework reflects a well-structured approach. Hence, this suggests a fundamental edge in effective collaboration with regulatory bodies.

Furthermore, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of March 30, 2024, for CASGEVY in transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. This deadline suggests a timeline for the regulatory decision on the therapy. Crispr’s strategic planning aligns with PDUFA timelines, and this transparency provides investors with a clear roadmap.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VRTX), Crispr’s strategic partner, is actively establishing authorized treatment centers (ATCs) in the U.S. and Europe. Nine ATCs in the U.S. and three in Europe have been activated, with plans to extend this network to around 50 ATCs in the U.S. and 25 in the EU. This extensive network ensures widespread accessibility of CASGEVY to patients, optimizing the company’s therapeutic reach.

Finally, the agreement with Synergie Medication Collective covers nearly 100 million patients in the US. This demonstrates Crispr’s strategic approach to market access. By entering outcomes-based contracts, Crispr aligns itself with value-based healthcare, where the effectiveness of the therapy influences reimbursement. Therefore, this partnership expands patient access and establishes a model that may generate further value in strategic collaborations.

Photronics (PLAB)

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) revenue growth, annually and sequentially, demonstrates the company’s market adaptability fundamentals. The 8% increase in Q4 2023 revenue compared to Q4 2022 and the 1% sequential increase reflect a stable upward trajectory. This consistent growth is crucial for sustaining momentum in valuations for this option in tech stocks.

Critically, the shift in revenue composition from China, declining from 53% to 44% of total revenue, suggests the company’s diversifying revenue base. This diversification mitigates risks associated with overreliance on specific markets and related vulnerabilities.

Fundamentally, the revenue breakdown into major categories, particularly the 5% year-over-year increase in integrated circuit (IC) revenue, suggests the company’s progressiveness in this segment. Using advanced technology, the high-end IC masks saw a substantial 27% sequential growth. This, in turn, compensates for the reduction in mainstream revenue.

Similarly, the record-breaking revenue from flat panel displays (FPDs), up 17% year-over-year, is vital. The 7% increase in high-end FPD revenue is driven by Active Matrix Organic Light Emitting Diod display masks, which aligns with Photronics’ technology leadership in this segment.

At the bottom line, the company is maintaining a solid gross margin of 37.3%. There is a slightly lower margin due to decreased premiums for expedited delivery of mainstream IC masks. However, this stability speaks about Photronics’ cost controls and operational efficiency. Thus, Photronics can sustain such margins, even during market fluctuations.

Finally, reducing operating expenses to less than 9% of revenue contributed to an operating margin of 28.5% in Q4. Overall, this efficiency in cost management is crucial for maximizing profitability and ensures that a significant portion of revenue translates into operating income.

