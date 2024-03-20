3 Under-the-Radar Stocks to Transform $10K into $100K by 2028

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Numbers frequently take center stage in the stock market’s maze. However, every figure has a story of strategy, ingenuity, and resiliency behind it. Here are the qualitative subtleties that characterize the success tales of three often overlooked stocks.

Start with the first one, a digital trailblazer with millions of fans thanks to its array of cutting-edge technologies. The company is in a very competitive state based on user-centric design and advancement, which is evident in the sheer size of its user base.

The second leads to the lush fields of cannabis farming colliding with the strictures of budgetary restraint. Underneath the statistics is a story of operational sharpness. Moreover, calculated investments can yield profitable operations despite the choppy conditions in the cannabis industry.

Finally, the third one is a key player in the story of managed healthcare reform. Beyond the data, there is a story of compassion and creativity, and each drop in the medical cost ratio reflects the organization’s dedication to providing high-quality care while managing costs.

Opera (OPRA)

Source: bangoland / Shutterstock.com

Opera’s (NASDAQ:OPRA) profitable utilization of its platform is a major factor contributing to its potential for quick value expansion. Opera announced a slight sequential rise of 313 million monthly active users (MAUs) for Q4 2023.

Opera can draw and hold consumers across various products and sectors. This steady rise in the number of users demonstrates this. Considering how competitive the browser business is, the trend in MAU growth is noteworthy. Opera is on the edge of development and revenue boost potential due to its ability to retain a sizable and active user base.

In Q4, Opera recorded a record-breaking annualized average revenue per user (ARPU) of $1.44, indicating a significant 22% year-over-year (YoY) growth. The rise in high-value users and the popularity of the gaming browser Opera GX are the leading causes of this spike in ARPU.

Finally, the correlation between MAU increase and ARPU growth is notable. Opera has successfully boosted its ARPU, demonstrating its ability to monetize its user base more effectively, even with a relatively small rise in total MAUs. Overall, Opera emphasizes its ability to draw in high-value customers and streamline revenue methods.

SNDL (SNDL)

Source: Shutterstock

The increase in SNDL’s (NASDAQ:SNDL) gross margin and cost reductions demonstrate the company’s improving profitability, margin growth, and operational edge. Even with a minor decline in gross margin to $48.6 million in Q3 2023, SNDL showed notable operational gains. Hence, cost-cutting measures and margin optimization tactics propel these gains.

Additionally, excluding non-cash inventory impairments, the trend in gross margin growth highlights SNDL’s efforts to increase profit and improve operational efficiency. After accounting for inventory impairments, SNDL’s gross margin increase has surpassed 20% annually. This demonstrates the company’s capacity to effectively manage its cost structure and boost profitability.

Moreover, SNDL’s cost-cutting measures have achieved significant cost savings, including supply chain consolidation, lower SG&A costs, and improved operational efficiency. By 2024, SNDL will have achieved yearly savings of over $40 million, proving its capacity to promote operational edge and optimize market value.

Interestingly, the relationship between gross margin improvement and cost savings underscores SNDL’s focus on value growth and financial discipline through leveraging operational efficiencies and cost-saving measures. Lastly, with $785 million in liquidity, the debt-free balance sheet provides SNDL with considerable flexibility.

Clover Health (CLOV)

Source: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock

Over the past few years, Clover Health’s (NASDAQ:CLOV) Medical Cost Ratio (MCR) has consistently demonstrated a declining trend. The insurance MCR for 2021 was 106%, which means the company’s medical expenses were more than the premiums it had received. In 2022, this ratio dropped to 91.8%, indicating improved cost control. Interestingly, Clover Health achieved a notable MCR decrease in 2023, with the insurance MCR falling to 81.2%.

Additionally, the decrease in MCR has significant financial ramifications. A lower MCR indicates more efficiency in controlling medical costs related to premium income. A significant rise from the $87 per member per month (PMPM) profit in 2022 to a PMPM insurance gross profit of $245 in 2023 was achieved. The rise was derived through cost management measures. Thus, this improvement directly impacts the company’s prospective profitability and financial performance.

Finally, the notable rise in MCR indicates how well Clover Health can control medical expenses. The organization improves its financial stability and profitability by decreasing the percentage of premiums allocated to medical claims. Therefore, this highlights the organization’s capacity to generate valuation growth via cost structure optimization and member quality maintenance.

On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

