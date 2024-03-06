3 Under-the-Radar Stocks to Transform $10K into $1 Million by 2028

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In the stock market, the clamor for attention often focuses on the big players. Under-the-radar stocks are waiting to be discovered. Three companies can transform a mere $10K investment into a staggering $1 million windfall by 2028. It sounds like a fantasy. However, these stocks offer possibilities lurking just beneath the surface. These tech titans and pharmaceutical giants harbor immense potential for high returns.

The first one stands at the forefront of the cannabis industry, armed with solid liquidity and a market cap that belies its true worth. On the other hand, the second one exemplifies an operational edge, with a solid focus on efficiency and sustainable growth, as evidenced by its healthy cash flows and expanding clientele. Meanwhile, the third one holds a course of revenue growth through diversification strategies and cultivating a loyal user base.

Learn the untapped potential of these hidden champions that revolutionize the investment space. Explore how these under-the-radar stocks can turn dreams of wealth accumulation into reality.

Top Under-the-Radar Stocks: SNDL (SNDL)

Source: Shutterstock

SNDL’s (NASDAQ:SNDL) solid financial standing and market potential suggest its solidity in the cannabis industry. This is establishing the company for prolonged growth and a higher valuation. As of Q3 2023, SNDL holds a solid liquidity profile totaling CAD 785 million. This solid liquidity position allows SNDL to pursue growth, invest in strategic moves, and channel sharply through market uncertainties.

Furthermore, SNDL’s nearly $350 million market cap considerably undervalues the company’s intrinsic worth and growth potential. Despite its solid standing and growth prospects, SNDL’s valuations still need to fully reflect the value of its expanding operating segments. These segments give the company over $1 billion in annual top-line. This market undervaluation is an opportunity to capitalize on the company’s fundamental possibility of maximizing long-term returns.

On the other hand, SNDL had deployed capital into cannabis-related credit investments with a carrying value of $583.2 million (Q3 2023). This includes $550.5 million through the SunStream Bancorp joint venture. These investments highlight SNDL’s strategic focus on diversifying its portfolio and capitalizing on boosting demand in the cannabis industry.

Furthermore, SNDL’s acquisition of Valens in January 2023 yielded considerable cost savings. It is projected to surpass $22 million in annualized savings during 2023, exceeding initial targets. These savings were based on reduced expenses, supply chain consolidation, and enhanced operational efficiencies. Hence, this highlights SNDL’s fundamental capability to optimize operations and derive a valuation.

Finally, at the bottom line, In Q3 2023, SNDL had a gross margin of $48.6 million, representing a slight decrease of 3.4% compared to $50.3 million in Q3 2022. However, this decrease was primarily based on non-cash inventory impairments, which indicates that SNDL’s core operational performance remained solid.

UiPath (PATH)

Source: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) significantly improved non-GAAP operating margin. The margin has increased more than 6% year-over-year (YoY) to 13% (Q3 fiscal 2024). This enrichment suggests that UiPath’s focus on operational efficiency and costing strategies is vital for prolonged bottom-line growth. Through optimizing operational processes and controlling expenses, UiPath may sharply scale its business operations while maintaining profitability.

Additionally, UiPath generated solid cash flows during Q3, with cash flow from operations hitting $42 million and non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow reaching $44 million. Positive cash flow is vital for funding ongoing operations, investing in growth, and deriving value. Thus, UiPath’s constant fundamental capability to derive healthy cash flows reflects its stability and operational edge.

As of Q3, UiPath had a considerable cash flow of $1.8 billion. This adequate liquidity gives UiPath the flexibility to pursue strategic investments and fund acquisitions, and withstand economic uncertainties. This solid cash position enriches value perception and solidifies UiPath’s fundamental capability to execute its growth strategy.

UiPath continued to expand its customer base at its operational core, ending the quarter with 10.8K clients. Hence, acquiring new clients boosts top-line growth and market penetration. The expansion indicates the edge of UiPath’s sales and marketing moves in attracting new business.

Finally, the company’s dollar-based net retention rate stood at 121%, reflecting its fundamental capability to retain and upsell existing clients. A high net retention rate signifies solid customer satisfaction, product stickiness, and increased wallet share, driving organic top-line growth organically. Therefore, these factors may decisively boost UiPath’s valuations.

Opera (OPRA)

Source: Banana Oil / Shutterstock.com

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) has delivered constant top-line growth. For instance, in Q4 2023, Opera reported a top-line of $113 million, representing a 17% YoY increase. This growth trend continued throughout 2023, with revenue concluding at $397 million, reflecting a 20% annual growth.

Looking forward, Opera’s revenue guidance for 2024 suggests continued growth momentum. There is an expected revenue range of $450–465 million. This projected top-line highlights Opera’s fundamental capability to attract a massive user base and monetize its products.

To support this growth, Opera has focused on diversifying its top-line and expanding its user base. Advertising revenue grew by 20% YoY in Q4, hitting $68 million. 15% YoY also boosted search revenue to $45 million. Diversification across these revenue streams helps Opera minimize the risks associated with dependence on a single source of income and supports further expansion in different segments.

On the other hand, Opera has progressively increased its average revenue per user (ARPU). In Q4, annualized ARPU reached a record high of $1.44, representing a 22% YoY increase. This growth in ARPU suggests Opera’s fundamental capability to extract more value from its user base through solid monetization strategies and targeted advertising.

Finally, Opera’s lead in increasing ARPU is also attributed to the Opera GX gaming browser, which has increased ARPU, further enhancing revenue potential. Hence, the compounding effect of user and app growth has brought Opera GX to a product with an almost $100 million annualized revenue run rate. Undoubtedly, these are some of the best under-the-radar stocks.

