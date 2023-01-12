3 Under-The-Radar Stocks to Buy with over 50% Upside Potential

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Under-the-radar stocks to buy are an exciting and daring way to invest. Smart investors understand that under-the-radar stocks have greater potential for significant returns since their undervaluation makes them underpriced compared to their actual promise.

Undervalued stocks can offer high growth potential, provided the investor knows both risks and rewards associated with such investments.

It is worth noting that under-the-radar investing can also come with substantial risk factors, including a lack of adequate information about the company and legal issues associated with certain stocks. Nonetheless, under-the-radar stocks remain a great alternative for those looking to gain good value for their investments.

The key to success when investing in under-the-radar stocks is research. Investors should thoroughly analyze these companies and understand their business models, financials, and competitive landscape before making any decisions. By doing so, investors can identify those companies with strong fundamentals that could lead to outsized returns over time.

On this list are three names that often do not come up in investing conversations. However, all of these companies operate in a unique market niche. Therefore, they will remain attractive for value-oriented investors, especially in a bear market.

So, without further ado, the time is ripe to invest in these three quality names:

Upwork (UPWK)

With the world going more digital every day, it’s no surprise that under-the-radar stocks like Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) remain underutilized investment opportunities.

As the world’s biggest online marketplace for freelancers, this industry giant offers easy access to employment opportunities. It is also an excellent platform for remote work and online learning.

With the rise in demand for remote workers and virtual services, companies offering these solutions should be on everyone’s under-the-radar stocks to buy list. Upwork presents an excellent opportunity for investors who want to capitalize on the growing world of remote work.

Remote workplace services are becoming increasingly popular worldwide. And the industry is predicted to grow at an astonishing rate over the next few years. Forecasts suggest that the value of this sector will skyrocket from $20.1 billion in 2022 to a whopping $58.5 billion by 2027 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.8%.

The company’s momentum has cooled recently. But much of that is because of the challenging macroeconomic environment. Remote work trends have thrust the company’s platform into the limelight.

Upwork offers an increasingly vital infrastructure that organizations rely on to quickly get their teams up and running in an increasingly dispersed environment. Investors should use caution, but this rising demand could buoy Upwork’s overall performance. It will also set it up for long-term growth.

In the third quarter, the freelancing platform delivered a healthy earnings beat. Despite a tough operating environment, the top line grew 23.8%, a clear sign the growth story is not over.

According to TipRanks data, Upwork stock holds a 12-month price target of $19.44, translating into a 69.34% upside.

Twilio (TWLO)

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) is emerging as one of the under-the-radar stocks to buy, thanks to its tech-driven communications platform and services (CPaaS). The business model has seen impressive growth, primarily driven by their cloud-based products and APIs.

Despite not being a household name, Twilio has become one of the most influential and successful companies in its sector. It pioneered the concept of communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) and has secured partnerships with some of the biggest names in the business.

Companies like Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) and Uber (NYSE:UBER) entrust Twilio to handle their video, messaging, and audio communications needs. Yet despite this impressive client base, Twilio still may be struggling for recognition from everyday investors.

The primary reason for Twilio’s success is that it established itself as a market leader in CPaaS early on. As such, it continues to reap the rewards of having major clients. They are unlikely to leave due to the cost and inconvenience of switching service providers. This is partly why Twilio has become such an important company.

Twilio’s innovation and customer-orientated approach have helped it stay ahead of its competitors and push its revenue higher.

Additionally, Twilio’s introduction of Frontline provides an additional layer of customer engagement and communication support. By continuing to implement innovative solutions such as these, Twilio positions itself firmly at the forefront of communications technology while boosting its bottom line with increased revenue.

TipRanks data suggests that Twilio stock has a 12-month price target of $79.86, providing an estimated 58.39% return potential for investors.

Global-e Online (GLBE)

Global-e (NASDAQ:GLBE) is a force to be reckoned with in the e-commerce world. Its solutions for retailers of all shapes and sizes have opened up an avenue for businesses to interact with customers globally. The success has been astonishing, with its top line moving 79% higher in its latest quarter.

Even amidst economic uncertainties, companies are hungry to partner with Global-e to facilitate online sales across borders and expedite customer orders. With such success, there’s no telling where Global-e can take U.S. commerce.

Many investors have been choosing to side-step losses in the current investing climate, but some are facing the challenge. Despite these losses, GLBE offers something that investors can get behind – market-thumping revenue growth. Although this requires boldness, it could be attractive for those willing to take on higher risks for potentially bigger rewards.

According to TipRanks, investors who buy Upwork stock now could potentially benefit from a 54.57% return if the stock reaches its 12-month price target of $34.67.

On the publication date, Faizan Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Faizan Farooque is a contributing author for InvestorPlace.com and numerous other financial sites. Faizan has several years of experience in analyzing the stock market and was a former data journalist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. His passion is to help the average investor make more informed decisions regarding their portfolio.

The post 3 Under-The-Radar Stocks to Buy with over 50% Upside Potential appeared first on InvestorPlace.

