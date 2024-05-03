3 Under-The-Radar Stocks That Could Be Worth Over $1 Trillion by 2030

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

There are no true “under-the-radar stocks” in the traditional sense regarding companies with a market capitalization large enough to be viable candidates for a $1 trillion valuation in just six years. However, there are many overlooked gems whose immense potential fails to garner the attention it deserves from investors. These stocks could reach that coveted trillion-dollar status by 2030 if their momentum accelerates.

We’ve witnessed the recent AI rally, a prime example of how swiftly the market can propel companies into the stratosphere when a particular theme catches fire. If the stars align for the following three companies, they too could break into the trillionaire’s club. Buying these stocks while they’re still relatively obscure compared to companies of a similar size is a rational move. After all, the early bird catches the worm on Wall Street. Here are the three under-the-radar stocks to consider in this light.

Tencent (TCEHY)

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) is one of China’s biggest companies, yet it remains relatively unknown in the West. You may have heard its name, but many overlook the sheer size and outreach this behemoth commands across emerging markets. Tencent has its tentacles in many key growth sectors, from gaming to social media and all kinds of electronics.

However, Tencent suffered a rapid decline in 2021, and like the broader Chinese stock market, this company’s plunge continued for the past few years before slowing down recently. China has taken key steps like stimulus measures and recent rate cuts to finally prop up its free-falling stock market. Unsurprisingly, the Chinese equity market has shown signs of recovering, with the Hang Seng Index up 10% year-to-date and Tencent up 23% year-to-date. In my view, Tencent has significantly more room to run in the coming years, mostly fueled by demand coming from emerging economies in the rest of Asia. Its low-cost appliances are very competitive and boast a solid brand image.

Moreover, Tencent’s free cash flow is also surging, along with strong growth in its online advertising business. Growth has restarted in 2023 after a decline in 2022, and analysts expect earnings per share to nearly double over the next four years, driven by low double-digit average annual growth. This makes a compelling case for Tencent to reach a $1 trillion valuation.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) has been one of the best performers among semiconductor stocks, gaining an astonishing 102% over the past year. The company plays a strong role in supplying the data center, networking, software, broadband, wireless, storage, and industrial markets. What’s surprising is that despite all this growth, the stock only trades at around 26-times forward earnings, with earnings per share set to double from 2024 to 2028.

Broadcom ended 2023 with a solid net margin of 29.9%, better than 95.1% of its semiconductor peers. The company’s 3-year earnings per share growth rate (minus non-recurring) comes in at an impressive 87.5% as well. Broadcom is also now strengthening its AI product lineup, and I believe this company has the legs to reach $1 trillion in valuation if it can continue executing well.

However, I would note that the AI hype train would have to continue full-speed for this to happen. Many semiconductor stocks have been taking a breather as of late, but Broadcom has weathered the storm quite well, so I have good conviction in this name moving forward.

Novo Nordisk (NVO)

Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) has been one of the biggest winners in the healthcare sector and arguably the second biggest, only behind Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY). The stock is up a staggering 422% over the past five years. This prolonged rally was mostly triggered by the company’s weight loss and diabetes drugs outperforming expectations. Wegovy sales have more than doubled, with soaring demand outstripping supply.

Moreover, the company’s earnings per share are expected to grow 32% this year to $3.60 and surge to $5.70 in 2028. I believe Novo Nordisk can greatly outperform these expectations due to the amount of demand we’ve seen so far.

On top of all this, Novo Nordisk’s parent company, Novo Holdings, plans to buy drug manufacturer Catalent for $16.5 billion to boost production of weight-loss and diabetes drugs, including Wegovy and Ozempic. This streamlining could make the company worth $1 trillion or more in the next six years if this trend of outperformance continues. The company’s future three to five-year annual revenue growth rate comes in at nearly 19%.

We could see some near-term bearish action as this rally has been very hot, but the long-term potential with this company is clearly solid.

