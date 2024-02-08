3 Under-the-Radar Stocks Set to Soar 300% by 2026

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In the stock markets, where giants often steal the investment spotlight, hidden gems await discovery. Beyond the limelight lay under-the-radar stocks for 300% growth, teeming with potential and ready to soar to heights unimaginable to many investors. Amid the cacophony of market chatter are three stocks that stand out: each carves a niche in its respective industry. Each is carving a niche in their respective industries.

From revolutionizing convenience store experiences to pioneering breakthroughs in biotechnology and navigating the volatile seas of energy markets, these companies navigate their unique trajectories toward substantial growth.

Interestingly, the allure of these stocks lies not just in their current standings but in their strategic maneuvers, hinting at exponential value expansion. While the giants wrestle for dominance, these underdogs silently prepare to claim their market share.

Read more to explore the strategies driving these stocks toward a projected 300% growth by 2026.

SurgePays (SURG)

Source: Wright Studio/Shutterstock

SurgePays’ (NASDAQ:SURG) introduction of customer-facing LCD screens at convenience store registers represents a strategic leap forward, especially in marketing and customer engagement. This initiative addresses short-term process failures and transforms them into an external marketing device. The partnership with ClearLine Mobile to deploy these screens positions SurgePays as an innovative market leader in providing wireless telecom and FinTech products.

Additionally, introducing LCD screens at the point of sale opens up a new channel for SurgePays to promote its products 24/7. This includes creating awareness of prepaid top-ups, promoting the upcoming launch of the prepaid wireless brand Linkup Mobile, and marketing other products on the platform. Historically reliant on store posters and promotional materials, SurgePays now leverages its point-of-sale equipment channel to engage customers directly. Also, this leads to creating visual awareness of the company’s offerings.

Furthermore, SurgePays’ launch of its prepaid wireless brand, Linkup Mobile, represents a strategic move into a lucrative market segment. The company’s focus on Linkup Mobile stems from its position as a key revenue driver. This is benefiting from SurgePays’ ownership of the entire product delivery process. The strategic advantage includes better rates from carriers and ownership of the customer relationship management (CRM) platform. Also, it provides control over the entire Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) process.

Finally, there is a strategic mix of the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) and the prepaid wireless brand. This signifies SurgePays’ comprehensive approach to serving the underbanked population. While ACP is limited to one qualifying subscriber per household, the prepaid wireless brand presents a limitless opportunity. SurgePays can leverage its technology layer platform and ACP to grow its prepaid wireless brand. Hence, tapping into the vast US market of over 100 million prepaid wireless consumers may lead to a progressive market valuation.

Nkarta (NKTX)

Source: CI Photos / Shutterstock.com

Nkarta’s (NASDAQ:NKTX) progress with NKX101 in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) highlights the company’s focus on advancing therapies in diverse therapeutic areas. The updated clinical data (Q3 2023) from the Phase 1 trial indicates efficacy, where four out of six patients achieved complete responses or complete responses with incomplete hematologic recovery (CR/CRi).

Additionally, focusing on patients who received NKX101 after lymphodepletion, comprising fludarabine and cytarabine (Flu/Ara-C), adds specificity to the therapeutic approach. This strategic decision, supported by numerical success rates, forms the basis for further development and positions NKX101 as a potential candidate for AML treatment.

Moreover, the focus is to present preliminary safety and response data from 12 to 20 additional patients in H1 2024. The successful filing of a manufacturing process change amendment with the Food and Drug Administration indicates Nkarta’s readiness for potential commercial manufacturing, contributing to the long-term viability of NKX101—also, the decision to resume patient enrollment after inventory buildup aligns with the company’s strategic planning.

On the other hand, the development of NKX019 for non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) showcases Nkarta’s versatility in addressing different hematological malignancies. The announcement of a new cohort in the Phase 1 study, introducing a compressed dosing schedule, reflects the company’s focus on refining treatment protocols based on internal data. Furthermore, a strategic rationale is backed by the decision to compress the dosing schedule. It intensifies exposure to NKX019 in the critical first week after lymphodepletion, where internal data suggest maximum exposure.

Overall, the decision to prioritize the compressed dosing cohort based on preliminary results from the dose-finding portion of the study illustrates Nkarta’s ability to adapt and prioritize based on emerging data. This strategic flexibility enhances the efficiency of the development process and results in elevated market valuations based on market sentiment.

Teekay Tankers (TNK)

Source: Shutterstock

Teekay Tankers’ (NYSE:TNK) performance in the spot market rapidly breeds its competitiveness. Macro challenges, such as reduced exports from OPEC+ and seasonal factors led to a decline in spot tanker rates during the latter part of Q3. However, TNK achieved the best mid-size tanker spot rates for a ‘Q3’ in the past 15 years.

Additionally, the company has led in booking Suezmax and Aframax-size vessels at average rates of approximately $26.5K and $38.8K per day, respectively, during the Q3-to-date period. Hence, these rates reflect strong demand for Teekay Tankers’ services and its strategic positioning in the market. This allows it to command favorable charter rates.

Looking forward, Teekay Tankers’ anticipation of increased crude oil exports from key regions. It includes Russia and Saudi Arabia, suggesting an emerging edgy approach. The company benefits from market upswings by closely monitoring and reacting to geopolitical and economic factors. Also, the tanker order book’s proximity to historic lows is just under 6% of the existing tanker fleet size. This indicates a favorable market environment for Teekay Tankers. The limited order book indicates reduced competition from new entrants, allowing existing players to maintain pricing power.

In this context, global shipyard forward cover is currently at 3.5 years and comprises 90% of vessels other than tankers. This further enhances Teekay Tankers’ moat and outlook. Also, the aging profile of the tanker fleet is another factor contributing to Teekay Tankers’ positive fundamentals. There is 11% of the mid-size tanker fleet aged 20 years or older. An additional 14% may reach age 20 between 2024 and 2026. As a result, the industry is moving towards a phase of fleet renewal. This creates opportunities for companies like Teekay Tankers and breeds their upside potential.

On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

