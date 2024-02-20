3 Under-the-Radar Penny Stocks With 1,000% Growth Potential by 2026

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In the stock market, identifying penny stocks with massive growth potential is similar to walking on a rope between two skyscrapers.

Penny stocks offer high potential returns. The listed companies in the article defy expectations and reach new price levels.

Read more about deciphering their roadmap for a meteoric rise in market value in the mid-term.

SNDL (SNDL)

Source: Shutterstock

The ability of SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) to produce positive cash flow from its operations is a fundamental strength.

The company experienced free cash flow for the first time since its inception in Q3 2023. SNDL achieved a positive free cash flow of $16.5 million in Q3 2022 instead of a negative $67.1 million in Q3 2022.

The shift towards positive cash flow indicates the operational edge and the lead of its strategic initiatives.

SNDL holds a solid liquidity profile with CAD 785 million as of Q3 2023. The liquidity position of a debt-free balance sheet provides SNDL with the flexibility to capture growth opportunities without the burden of matching interest obligations. It is vitally fundamental considering the Fed’s stance of higher for longer.

On the top line, SNDL has delivered solid revenue growth across its segments. Primarily, there is vigorous growth in the cannabis and liquor retail segments.

In Q3, the cannabis retail segment attained a record revenue of $75.5 million. This signifies 14.1% year-over-year growth. Gross margin expansion is critical to the cannabis retail segment (21.9% in Q3 2022 to 26.5% in Q3 2023). This is based on continuous efficiency improvements and expanding proprietary data licensing programs.

SNDL has implemented edgy cost reduction initiatives and operational efficiency measures in its cannabis and liquor retail segments. These include rationalizing facility footprints, streamlining procurements, and optimizing products.

For instance, SNDL realized approximately $22 million in annual savings following the acquisition of Valens in January 2023, exceeding the initial target of $10 million. Hence, these developments (strong liquidity, solid topline, and cost-saving measures) lead to margin expansion and improved valuations.

Clover Health (CLOV)

Source: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock

Clover Health (NASDAQ:CLOV) has considerable topline growth in the insurance segment, which is vital to support the value expansion.

In Q3, Clover Health reported segment revenue of $301 million, an increase of 12% year-over-year. The growth suggests the company can attract more members and generate revenue from insurance products.

Also, this growth reflects Clover Health’s strategies for optimizing the Medicare Advantage plan and related revenue growth initiatives.

Clover Health’s membership base is ethnically diverse and has a higher percentage of low-income members than similar MA plans. Such populations have a higher inclination to utilize technology-centric healthcare models. This aligns with Clover Health’s focus on technology for Medicare. The company can cater to diverse demographics for a competitive edge and growth potential.

Clover Health targets high single-to-low double-digit revenue growth in the insurance segment in 2024. The company focuses on profitable growth by targeting high-return initiatives. This involves gaining new members, preventing churn, and introducing revenue initiatives per member. This approach suggests Clover Health’s focus on capturing sustained adjusted EBITDA.

Despite rising medical costs, Clover Health has effectively controlled its expenses. The company’s initiatives, including leveraging Clover Assistant and optimizing MA plan operations, resulted in steady medical expenses. Focusing on reducing hospitalizations and post-acute care through home care shows Clover Health’s approach to managing healthcare costs.

Blade Air (BLDE)

Source: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com

Blade Air (NASDAQ:BLDE) has attained positive free cash flow, a vital development in its performance. For instance, in Q3 2023, there is an improvement in free cash flow, with a $7.8 million year-over-year boost to $1.3 million in Q3 2023.

Blade Air may continue to derive positive cash flows while managing its expenses, allocating capital, and expanding its operations.

Blade Air’s growth in the passenger segment, mainly in the short-distance category, indicates its lead in diversification and expansion efforts. Specifically, the segment reported a 49% year-over-year increase in revenue to $30.4 million in Q3 2023.

The acquisition of Blade Europe (closed on Sept. 1, 2022) led to expanding Blade’s geographic footprint. This also diversified its revenue streams within the passenger segment. Hence, this strategic move allowed Blade to enter new markets, capture additional revenue opportunities, and strengthen its competitive position in the urban air mobility industry.

Moreover, Blade’s focus on enhancing the passenger experience and service quality has also supported revenue growth in the passenger segment. There are initiatives in place, like Blade Airport, which offers seamless connectivity between urban centers and airports.

Therefore, these initiatives have brought in more customers and increased revenue per passenger based on added convenience and value.

Finally, Blade Air’s expansion into the electric vertical aircraft market may help the company capitalize on demand trends in urban air mobility. The company’s operator in Canada placing an order for Beta Technologies Alia Electric Vertical Aircraft suggests Blade’s focus is to hit the edge of the industry.

On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

