3 Under $50 Stocks to Buy Now: Q3 Edition

If you’re a DIY investor who’s just starting out, you may not have enough cash on the sidelines to buy a stock that’s going for north of $4,000 per share. Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG), for example, is one of those incredibly high-priced stocks that’s way out of reach for smaller investors who don’t have four figures of new cash to put on a single stock.

Super high-priced stocks like Booking Holdings are long overdue for a stock split. However, until such stocks finally split, new investors may need to settle for lower-priced stocks. The good news is there are great opportunities in some of the names priced at $50 and below.

Though not indicative of severe undervaluation, such under-$50 stocks are easier to “nibble” into over time. Further, such low-priced stocks are easier to dollar cost average into over time, making them beginner-friendly plays for younger investors, like those in the Gen Z or Millennial generations. Here are three under $50 stocks to buy now if you seek a deal in Q3.

AT&T (T)

AT&T (NYSE:T) made headlines this week when it disclosed a massive cyber breach. With a massive number of call logs falling into the wrong hands, AT&T had few options other than to take the financial hit to the chin. Reportedly, the telecom paid a six-figure sum to a hacker to delete stolen customer data.

Even if the bad actors follow through and delete the data they stole, AT&T’s reputation has taken a hit. Only time will tell how many customers switch to a rival after being compromised. Regardless, the breach was the last thing the firm needed as it sought to catch up with some of its fierce telecom rivals.

At a 8.5 times forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, the 5.9% yielder looks like an incredible deep-value play while it’s going for $18 and change per share. That said, there are serious risks that could derail the company’s turnaround plans. Cyber breach aside, it will be interesting to see how the firm fares as it continues playing catch up. The good news is that I don’t think things could get markedly worse after the colossal cyberattack.

Cisco (CSCO)

Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) is another old-school company that’s nowhere close to its 2000 tech-bubble era highs. The network equipment maker is down around 18% from its 52-week high amid softening sales.

As Cisco looks to invest more in software, AI and even cybersecurity solutions (such as Cisco Hypershield), perhaps investors should give the name another look if they seek value and hidden AI exposure. If Cisco lowers its dependence on hardware sales, some meaningful multiple expansion may be justified.

The stock trades at a very modest 13.5x forward P/E, making it one of the cheapest options in the tech scene. Additionally, there’s a juicy 3.38% dividend yield that long-term investors can collect while they wait for Cisco’s bets on security and AI to take hold.

All in all, I view CSCO stock, which goes for $47 and change per share, as a top under $50 stock to buy in the third quarter.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its heyday during the COVID vaccine boom. Since peaking at the very back end of 2021, PFE stock found itself stuck in a tailspin. More recently, shares have been on the rise, now up close to 15% from multi-year lows. At $29 and change, PFE stands out as one of the least-loved biopharmaceutical stocks and one that may be worth averaging into on the way up.

Earlier this month, the company announced that its oral weight-loss drug was ready to advance after past setbacks. Whether the pill is the cure to Pfizer’s woes, though, remains to be seen. The company needs a new blockbuster to rise out of its rut, whether it’s Pfizer’s weight-loss pill or something else.

At 12.6x forward P/E, PFE looks incredibly cheap, especially for a firm with skin in the GLP-1 game. But then again, when hasn’t Pfizer looked cheap?

It’s been a horrid value trap for quite some time. In any case, deep-value investors may wish to keep tabs on the name now that its pill is ready to move forward.

On the date of publication, Joey Frenette did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Joey Frenette is a seasoned investment writer specializing in technology and consumer stocks. Contributing to the Motley Fool Canada, TipRanks, and Barchart, Joey excels in spotting mispriced stocks with long-term growth potential in a fast-paced market.

