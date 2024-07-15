3 Ultra-Speculative Stocks for Thrill-Seeking Traders

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Speculative stocks will continue to be relevant for risk-taking investors looking for swift gains.

Naturally, seasoned investors lean towards more tried-and-tested investment strategies, leaving speculative stocks for those willing to stomach the risk. These stocks present investors with multiple challenges and offer hardly any statistics on success rates. However, the potential for substantial long-term gains continues to draw in speculators.

The appeal of these stocks generally lies in their small float and low prices, which means the smallest of events could dramatically boost share prices.

While the risks are significant, the promise of quick gains ensures that speculative stocks remain compelling bets to take your portfolio to the next level. That said, here are three speculative stocks that can be picked for little change while offering tremendous upside. These stocks address pressing issues and promise explosive gains, with the potential for substantial long-term growth.

Speculative Stocks To Buy: Archer Aviation (ACHR)

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) stands out as one of the forerunners in the electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft sector. The firm is positioned to revolutionize urban air mobility through its transformative Midnight program. Over the past several months, it has made superb progress in developing and testing Midnight’s critical systems, ensuring flight safety, and advancing its Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification program. In that regard, it’s been as good as it gets, with Archer’s trajectory towards commercialization looking incredibly promising.

Moreover, its robust financial stability supports Archer’s ambitious goals, with upwards of $520 million in reserves as of the first-quarter (Q1). These funds will come in handy as it gears up to its eVTOL in the U.S. next year. Additionally, its strategic alliances in the UAE, India, and Korea vividly spotlight Archer’s spectacular future growth runway. Also, with the stock more than 25% year-to-date (YTD), it’s an excellent time to scoop it up at a hefty bargain.

Solid Power (SLDP)

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) is the best bet on commercializing solid-state battery technology. The market’s game-changing potential has garnered significant attention over the years, with analysts forecasting a stellar 36% growth from 2022 to 2028.

While the ”forever battery” commercial viability hasn’t been fully proven, early signs suggest SLDP could become a massive player. Most recently, the initial technology transfer with Korean battery manufacturer SK On was a success, while SLDP expanded its electrolyte sampling. Moreover, it is also on track to deliver A-2 Sample cells by year-end, demonstrating its encouraging progress toward commercial scalability.

In addition, it has the backing of automotive giants such as BMW (OTCMKTS:BMWYY), underscoring SLDP’s credibility. Moreover, it substantially accelerates the timeline for commercialization, positioning the company well for future long-term expansion in the competitive battery technology market. Given its progress, SLDP stock has been ticking in the green over the past six months, up over 50%.

Nerdy (NRDY)

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) is spearheading the e-learning revolution in online learning through its cutting-edge platform. It effectively leverages the power of technology, including artificial intelligence (AI) to improve learning outcomes for its user base significantly. Its platform also efficiently connects learners of all ages with top-tier experts, significantly enhancing educational experiences.

Despite taking a beating at the stock market, NRDY continues to deliver strong fundamentals. It has beaten top-line estimates in the past 10 consecutive quarters and has made superb progress in breaking even.

According to its latest financial update, Nerdy’s Q1 revenue was $53.7 million, representing a 9% growth from the same period last year. Furthermore, the company showed remarkable improvement in its bottom line, reducing its net loss to $12 million from $32.2 million.

Overall, Nerdy represents an excellent high-risk, high-reward proposition, offering a compelling choice within the rapidly expanding educational technology sector. With the demand for dynamic online learning and solutions continuing to climb, Nerdy is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend.

