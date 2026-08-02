3 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks to Hold Forever

Key Points

Enbridge is a North American Midstream giant and a highly reliable dividend grower.

TotalEnergies is an energy producer, but its integrated business is highly diversified.

Brookfield Renewable Partners is focused on clean energy and rewarding investors with dividends.

10 stocks we like better than Enbridge ›

The tiny 1% yield on offer from the S&P 500 index (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) speaks to the low-yield world we live in today. But don't fear, energy investors can still find stocks with much higher yields. And you don't have to tread into risky investment territory to get yields of up to 5%. Here's why dividend lovers will find Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE), and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP) attractive, ultra-high-yield energy stocks right now.

Enbridge is built to be boring

Of the three stocks on this list, Enbridge is probably the least exciting. It offers an attractive 5% yield backed by 31 annual dividend increases (in Canadian dollars). The core of the operation is the company's North American oil and natural gas pipelines portfolio. It charges fees for the use of these vital energy assets, so commodity price volatility isn't a big issue. Demand for energy, which is pretty much always strong, is more important.

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On top of that, the company owns a portfolio of regulated natural gas utilities and a small collection of clean energy assets. Like the midstream assets it owns, these energy investments produce reliable cash flows. However, the key to the company's unique asset mix is its long-term goal of providing the world with the energy it needs. It allows you to gain exposure to the least volatile part of the energy sector (the midstream) while also providing exposure to the shifting global energy landscape (increasing demand for clean energy). A good mix when you add in that high yield and impressive dividend history.

TotalEnergies is all in on oil and gas, with a clean energy twist

TotalEnergies is an integrated energy giant with a globally diversified portfolio. It provides exposure to the entire energy value chain, including production (upstream), transportation (midstream), and chemicals and refining (downstream). That diversification helps to soften the often large swings in energy prices. But you still have direct exposure to oil and natural gas if that is what you want. The yield is 5%, though U.S. investors have to pay French taxes, some of which can be claimed back come tax time.

However, the really interesting part of TotalEnergies' story is its commitment to electricity and clean energy. It is basically the only independent integrated energy company that has made a material investment in the space, which accounted for roughly 12% of its business in 2025. If you want direct energy exposure, but also like the idea of a clean energy hedge, TotalEnergies is probably the best integrated energy option you have.

Brookfield Renewable Partners is all in on clean

Brookfield Renewable Partners owns a globally diversified portfolio of clean energy assets. It provides exposure to solar, wind, hydroelectric, and storage. And through its 50% ownership of Westinghouse, it also provides vital services to the nuclear power industry. It is a one-stop shop for investors seeking clean energy exposure. And it comes along with an attractive 4.8% yield and a 5% distribution growth rate over the past decade.

Clean energy is the fastest-growing segment of the energy industry. Clean energy won't displace carbon fuels anytime soon, but if you think long-term, having exposure to clean energy is a good idea. Brookfield Renewable Partners is a way to add that exposure directly. It could be a good complement to energy stocks that haven't yet adjusted to the times. Or you could pair it with high-yielders like Enbridge and TotalEnergies that are adjusting to lean your portfolio more heavily toward clean energy.

A cleaner and higher yield

Several years ago, I made a conscious decision to increase my exposure to clean energy because it is the fastest-growing part of the energy industry. But I was also keenly aware that an all-of-the-above strategy was likely to be the long-term winner in the energy sector. I bought Enbridge over higher-yielding but pipeline-focused Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD). I sold energy industry giant ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and switched to TotalEnergies, a more diverse company with a higher yield. And I bought Brookfield Renewable Partners with proceeds from the sale of a traditional regulated utility. While I like each one individually, I believe the three together give me a healthy mix of income, energy diversification, and commodity exposure. And I have no plan to sell any of them anytime soon. You may find that you want to add these three high-yield energy stocks to your portfolio, too.

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Reuben Gregg Brewer has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners, Enbridge, and TotalEnergies Se. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners and Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.