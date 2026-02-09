3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks I'm Still Buying

Key Points

You might have noticed that the stock market has become more volatile lately. Many investors are worried about a potential bubble in AI stocks. There's uncertainty about what the Federal Reserve will do next. U.S. trade policies could change from one day to the next.

These factors could cause some to head for the sidelines. Not me. Here are three ultra-high-yield dividend stocks I'm still buying.

1. Realty Income

Realty Income (NYSE: O) ranks as the world's sixth-largest real estate investment trust (REIT). The company owns more than 15,500 properties in the U.S. and eight other countries. Realty Income's top tenants include Dollar General (NYSE: DG), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN), and FedEx (NYSE: FDX).

This REIT stock's forward dividend yield tops 5.1%. Even more impressive, though, is that Realty Income has increased its dividend for 30 consecutive years and 112 consecutive quarters.

Realty Income's juicy dividend is certainly one reason I continue to buy the stock. However, I also like the stability the company offers. Realty Income has delivered stable growth throughout a range of macroeconomic environments. Its stock consistently outperformed the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) while delivering lower volatility.

I'm also bullish about Realty Income's growth prospects. Europe, in particular, offers an attractive opportunity for the company, with a total addressable market of $8.5 trillion. Realty Income's expansion into private capital is also a smart move, in my view.

2. United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is one of the biggest package delivery companies. It operates a massive fleet of trucks, vans, and aircraft and delivers packages in more than 200 countries.

Granted, UPS' track record of dividend hikes isn't as impressive as Realty Income's. However, the company has never cut its dividend since going public in 1999. It also pays an attractive forward dividend yield of 5.6%.

My confidence that UPS will avoid a dividend cut has increased following the company's latest quarterly update. Management expects that UPS will generate free cash flow of around $6.5 billion this year while paying dividends of roughly $5.4 billion (subject to the board of directors' approval). And the package delivery giant should be able to fund the dividend and spend around $3 billion on capital expenditures.

UPS CEO Carol Tomé views 2026 as "an inflection point" for the company. I think she's right. UPS is on track to complete its glide-down of shipments for Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). The company continues to reconfigure its logistics network to adjust for this strategy. However, UPS also expects to grow its higher-margin shipment volumes, including healthcare logistics and deliveries to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

3. Verizon Communications

Like UPS, Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) is probably a familiar name for most Americans. The company provides telecommunications services to consumers and businesses worldwide.

Verizon's forward dividend yield of 6.1% should be enticing to nearly any income investor. The telecom leader has also increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years. Management appears to be committed to extending that impressive streak of dividend hikes.

Notably, Verizon's financial strength continues to improve. The company generated free cash flow of $20.1 billion in 2025, up from $19.8 billion in the prior year. Verizon's guidance projects that its free cash flow will increase by roughly 7% year over year to $21.5 billion in 2026.

Verizon shares another common denominator with UPS: It's also at an inflection point. CEO Dan Shulman noted in the company's Q4 update that the recent close of the Frontier Communications acquisition was a significant milestone in Verizon's plan to deliver stronger growth. I suspect he's right -- and am happy to be along for the ride.

Keith Speights has positions in Amazon, Realty Income, United Parcel Service, and Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Realty Income, and United Parcel Service. The Motley Fool recommends FedEx and Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

