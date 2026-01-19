3 Types of Married Seniors Who Won't Get a Spousal Social Security Benefit

Key Points

Your spouse must be eligible for retirement benefits for you to be eligible for spousal benefits on their work record.

Social Security has a one-year length-of-marriage rule for most couples before you can claim spousal benefits.

You'll only get a spousal benefit if it's larger than your own retirement benefit.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

You expect a lot of financial changes when you get married, including eligibility for Social Security spousal benefits when you're old enough. While this is normally the case, there are a handful of circumstances when married individuals don't receive a spousal benefit.

Understanding these exceptions can help you set your expectations as you get closer to claiming. If you belong to any of the three groups listed below, you may need to plan to go without spousal benefits, at least for a little while.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

1. Those who are married to someone who doesn't qualify for retirement benefits

You're only eligible for spousal Social Security if you're married to a worker who qualifies for retirement benefits. To do that, they must earn at least 40 work credits throughout their career. A credit is defined as $1,890 in earnings in 2026, and you can earn a maximum of four credits per year.

If your spouse did not remain in the workforce long enough to earn their 40 credits, a spousal benefit is off the table for you. However, if you have 40 or more work credits, you'll still be able to claim your own retirement benefit. If you know how to maximize it, it could cover a good chunk of your expenses.

2. Those who haven't been married for at least one year

You typically must be married to your spouse for at least one year before you become eligible for spousal benefits on their work record. This means some newlyweds may not be able to apply for spousal Social Security benefits as soon as they tie the knot.

However, this length-of-marriage rule is waived if you're the parent of your spouse's child or if you were eligible for Social Security or railroad retirement benefits in the month before the month you got married.

3. Those who qualify for a retirement benefit that's larger than their spousal benefit

The Social Security Administration automatically gives you the larger of your own retirement benefit or your spousal benefit when you're eligible for both. That means many seniors end up with their own benefit, rather than a spousal benefit.

You don't have to work out which one is larger for yourself. The Social Security Administration should do that for you if your spouse has already signed up by the time you apply. If not, you may need to contact the Social Security Administration when your spouse applies, to ask whether a switch to a spousal benefit would give you more money than you're currently receiving.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.