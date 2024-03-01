3 Turnaround Stocks Primed for a Historic Price Rally

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In entertainment, three turnaround stocks listed here orchestrate a revival symphony. These titans may reshape their long-term investment potential amid macroeconomic uncertainties by igniting a historic turnaround.

From the first one’s ingenious content strategies to the second one’s bold lead into direct-to-consumer (D2C) expansion and the third one’s multifaceted approach to revenue generation, each company has a competitive story to tell. Resilience and advancements delve into the fundamental core of these companies’ strategies. These fundamentals are forecasting the potential for monumental growth.

Explore these companies, their fundamentals, and how their decisions ripple effect in the entertainment industry.

Turnaround Stocks: Paramount (PARA)

Content performance and maximization efficiency are vital fundamentals that may continue solidifying Paramount’s (NASDAQ:PARA) valuations. Paramount’s content strategy focuses on efficiency while maintaining a solid impact on performance.

To begin with, Paramount had the number-one show on television and the number-one broadcast network for the 2022–2023 season. There were five number-one debuts at the domestic box office. Additionally, streaming platforms witnessed nearly 40% more hours of audience engagement in 2023 than in 2022.

Furthermore, the company attained 37% growth in D2C revenue in 2023. There was also a reduction in 2023 D2C losses through disciplined execution and integration, resulting in peak streaming losses in 2022, a year ahead of schedule. As a result, an improved return on investment (ROI) is attained by lowering the average cost per film title and balancing high-budget tentpoles with more modest-cost titles. Additionally, production costs are lowered by shooting content abroad, as suggested by the leads of NCIS: Sydney, produced in Australia.

Moreover, viewership for the CBS slate saw a 32% increase over 2022 on the network and an 83% increase in streaming. There is revenue growth of over 60% in 2023 for Paramount+. Meanwhile, average monthly viewing hours per domestic subscriber grew 8% in 2023.

Fundamentally, Paramount’s capability to consistently deliver top-performing content across various platforms and efficient cost strategies derives revenue growth and bottom-line improvement. By optimizing content investments, balancing high-budget productions with lower-cost titles, and leveraging global production, Paramount maximizes the return on its content portfolio.

Overall, the focus on content efficiency was observed in increased viewership and revenue despite cost reductions. This suggests Paramount’s fundamental capability to maintain profitability while expanding its content offerings.

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD)

Warner Bros Discovery’s (NASDAQ:WBD) growth in D2C segments and strategic content investments are vital fundamentals. Specifically, Warner Bros Discovery’s focus on expanding its D2C segment aligns with the broader industry trend towards digital streaming platforms, presenting significant growth opportunities.

In detail, the D2C segment finished Q4 2023 with nearly 98 million subscribers, with international markets driving significant growth. Similarly, distribution revenues increased by 4%, with the Amazon Prime partnership contributing positively. Additionally, D2C advertising revenues accelerated to over 50% versus the previous quarter, derived from upfront solid deals and subscriber engagement.

Fundamentally, expansion in the D2C segment allows Warner Bros Discovery to directly reach consumers, reducing dependency on traditional distribution channels and increasing control over content delivery and monetization. Subscriber growth also suggests a strong market demand for the company’s streaming services. This can translate into recurring revenue streams and prolonged profitability. Moreover, the acceleration in advertising revenues demonstrates the attractiveness of the company’s streaming platform to advertisers, potentially leading to further revenue diversification and growth.

Warner Bros Discovery’s focus on strategic content investments, including iconic franchises and high-profile productions, solidifies its competitive position and revenue potency. These investments in content include relaunching its theatrical animation division and focusing on new film releases. There are efforts to revitalize major franchises like Superman and Harry Potter to capitalize on their significant brand value.

Overall, investments in iconic franchises and high-profile productions boost the company’s content portfolio, attract a diverse audience, and drive subscriber engagement. Similarly, revitalizing major franchises taps into existing fan bases and expands the company’s intellectual property (IP) portfolio. Hence, this creates opportunities for merchandise sales, theme park attractions, advertising, and licensing deals.

Disney (DIS)

Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) performance, advertising revenue, and bottom-line performance may continue to boost its valuation potency. To begin with, domestic entertainment affiliate revenue decreased by 5% in Q1 fiscal 2024 versus the prior year. ESPN domestic ad sales in the quarter were down 2% versus the prior year but up by mid-single digits when adjusted for various timing shifts and one-time impacts. In short, while there were declines in certain advertising and affiliate revenue streams, adjustments for timing shifts and one-time impacts revealed underlying strengths.

On the other hand, operating income across each of Disney’s business segments grew nicely. Q1 operating income at entertainment more than doubled, primarily derived by significant improvements in D2C. Similarly, sports operating income improved versus the prior year due to strength at ESPN. Thus, Disney’s diverse portfolio of businesses, including entertainment, sports, and experiences, contributed to overall operating income growth.

Additionally, Parks and Experiences posted strong Q1 results, with year-over-year operating income growth of 10%. Segment margins expanded by over 0.5% versus the prior year. Despite challenges like tough comparisons at Walt Disney World, Disney’s parks and experiences segment attained significant operating income growth. Hence, the margin expansion indicates efficient cost management despite cost pressures from wage increases.

Finally, Disney is on pace to meet or exceed its $7.5 billion annualized cost savings target by the end of fiscal 2024. The total expenses in Q1 were down 4% year-over-year. Additionally, Disney expects to derive about $8 billion in free cash flow in fiscal year 2024. Disney’s focus on cost efficiency has been successful, with significant progress towards its cost savings target and reduced total expenses. Therefore, the expectation of generating $8 billion in free cash flow demonstrates Disney’s capability to derive strong cash flow despite ongoing investments.

